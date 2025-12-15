Galxboy introduces GXB Watch collection

Galxboy continues to push the boundaries of fashion, culture, and innovation with the launch of its latest innovation in luxury timekeeping: introducing the GXB Watch collection.

Image supplied

This release signifies a powerful evolution for the brand as it expands its high-end offerings and firmly positions Galxboy as an emerging leader in the luxury fashion and accessories market.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the GXB 012 Type X & Y timepieces embody the brand’s signature blend of design and uncompromising craftsmanship.

Image supplied

Constructed from 316L stainless steel, each piece features a bold 8BIT-engraved bezel, a refined butterfly buckle, and an elegant exhibition case back, offering a glimpse into the heart of its mechanical artistry.

At the core of the watch lies the Miyota 8215 automatic movement, delivering a robust power reserve of over 42 hours and reliable performance suited for everyday.

Image supplied

The watch’s durability is reinforced with 50-meter water resistance and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass—both on the top and case back—ensuring the timepiece retains its brilliance over years of wear.

Image supplied

Available in 38mm for men and 34mm for women, the collection celebrates versatility and timeless design. Additional links are included for a customizable fit, making each watch truly personal.





“The launch of the GXB Watch collection marks a defining moment for Galxboy,” says Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy.

“As promised at the beginning of the year, we will be expanding our footprint in the luxury space. As we conclude the year, these new brand additions reflect both our creative edge and our commitment to quality. These pieces are more than accessories; they are symbols of craftsmanship, culture, and the next chapter of Galxboy.”

The GXB Watch collection is Galxboy’s declaration of intent in the realm of luxury craftsmanship. With this launch, the brand sets a new standard for its future offerings while inviting customers to experience a piece of refined artistry.

The collection will be available at any of the Galxboy stores nationwide and online at Galxboy’s official store.