SA welcomes in 2025 with petrol and diesel increases

The fuel prices for January 2025 will be adjusted with increases for Petrol 93, Petrol 95 and diesel.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from 1 January 2025.

Increases

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP) will increase by 19 cents per litre (c/l)



Petrol 95 will increase by 12.00 c/l.



Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 7.50 c/l increase.



Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 10.50 c/l increase.



Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 13.00 c/kg increase.

Decreases

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): 9.50 c/ldecrease.



SMNRP for IP: 13.00 c/l decrease.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors.

International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

Reasons for the adjustments

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are: