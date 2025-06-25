Trending
#LondonIndaba: Phumzile Mgcina outlines SA’s Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy
The Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy addresses growing international demand for minerals like copper, PGM, rare earth elements, and manganese.
The country’s approach aims to steer its mineral economy toward value-adding processes, policy coherence and regional integration.
The Critical Minerals and Metals Strategy outlines:
- Highly critical minerals: PGMs, manganese, chrome ore, iron ore, and coal.
- Moderately to highly critical minerals: gold, vanadium, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earths.
- Targeted beneficiation zones, promoting processing that retains economic value locally.
- Infrastructure and logistics improvements to convert mining potential into competitive export corridors.
- Industrial, trade, and innovation policy alignment, strengthening government capacity for sustained sector support.
- A pan-African integration model, aligning with AfCFTA and promoting cross-border beneficiation.
- A framework for global investment, emphasising ESG practices, responsible sourcing, and resilient supply chains.
Mgcina highlighted the structural and regulatory reforms that support the strategy, including strengthened geological data systems, streamlined licensing, and sector collaboration across government departments.
Brand South Africa will support the rollout and monitor its impact as part of Team South Africa’s global positioning effort. “This isn’t just a strategy - it’s a strategic moment,” says Mr Matjie, Brand South Africa CEO.
“It positions South Africa and Africa at the centre of mineral value chains, ensuring investment and industrialisation are rooted here at home.”
The strategy launch coincides with South Africa’s G20 presidency, giving the initiative added diplomatic resonance and reinforcing national efforts to influence global economic dialogue.
