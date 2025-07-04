South Africa
Energy & Mining Mining
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransAir Products South AfricaYellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dubai-based EGA loses key bauxite rights in Guinea

    Guinea has revoked the bauxite concession awarded to a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and transferred it to a newly created state-backed firm, citing violations of its mining code.
    6 Aug 2025
    6 Aug 2025
    Image credit: EGA
    Image credit: EGA

    The decision further escalates a standoff over the construction of an alumina refinery in the world's second-largest producer of bauxite, and highlights a push by military governments in West Africa to reclaim control over strategic mineral assets.

    Dubai-based EGA's operation in Guinea, through its Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) subsidiary, includes a 690km² mining concession that contains around 400 million tonnes of bauxite mineral resources.

    According to a decree announced, GAC had failed to comply with Guinean regulations that require mining firms to present plans to build refineries.

    It said the concession was being withdrawn immediately and transferred to state-backed Nimba Mining SA "free of charge and without any compensation."

    EGA said in a statement that it strongly denounces Guinea's decision, which constitutes "a flagrant violation" of GAC's contractual and legal rights.

    "GAC will seek the redress it is entitled to through the legal means it has already initiated and any other legal action," said the company owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala and the Dubai sovereign wealth fund.

    EGA, which began operating in Guinea in 2019, has been in a dispute with the West African country's government since October last year when the authorities suspended its bauxite exports and mining operations. Bauxite is the raw material for aluminium.

    It said in July that it plans to pursue remedies through international tribunals.

    GAC accounts for around 2–3% of global bauxite supply, and while recent disruptions rattled the market, this swift transfer of ownership may calm short-term supply fears, said Tom Price, investment bank Panmure Liberum's head of commodities.

    "It also signals Guinea's intent to capture more value by advancing domestic refining capacity.”

    Reviews

    Guinea's bauxite exports surged 36% year-on-year to a record 99.8 million tonnes in the first half of 2025 despite stricter regulations, though analysts warn that the effects, along with seasonal disruptions from torrential rains, could be felt in the third and fourth quarters.

    Besides pushing companies to build refineries, Guinea has also intensified efforts to review dormant or non-compliant mining titles as part of a broader strategy to maximise revenue and attract new partners.

    "This (decree) opens the door for the Guinean state to unlock synergies between GAC's assets and those of CBG, where it holds a 49% stake," said Conakry-based independent mineral economist Bernabe Sanchez, referring to the Guinea Bauxite Company.

    Other military-led governments in the region have also tightened control over their natural resource sectors to gain more revenue from surging prices of commodities, notably gold.

    Mali has put Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex under temporary state control, while Niger and Burkina Faso have also sought more favourable terms from foreign firms.

    Read more: Dubai, Africa, Mining
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz