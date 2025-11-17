Gac unveils South Africa’s first plug-in hybrid MPV, the M8 Master

Gac Motor has introduced the M8 Master, South Africa’s first plug-in hybrid MPV, at the Festival of Motoring in Johannesburg. The model is imported and distributed locally by Salvador Caetano South Africa.

Image supplied

The M8 Master is powered by a 2L plug-in hybrid drivetrain producing a combined 274kW, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. According to Gac, the vehicle offers an electric-only range of up to 106km and a claimed combined range of more than 1,000km. Fuel consumption is listed at 8.8L/100km.

The MPV measures 5,212mm in length and features dual power sliding doors, a tri-zone climate system and laminated glass for noise reduction. Inside, the cabin includes second-row power seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions. A sectional panoramic sunroof is fitted as standard.

The interior is available in two colour options, with semi-aniline leather, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-speaker Yamaha audio system. Wireless charging and USB-C ports are included across all rows.

Safety features include seven airbags, including rear windscreen and curtain airbags, as well as systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Braking. The model supports L2+ driver assistance and includes automatic parking functions.

Brian Smith, marketing and product director at Salvador Caetano South Africa, said the M8 Master signals the brand’s intention to expand its presence in the local market.

The M8 Master is priced at R1,499,900. It includes a five-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/150,000 km warranty on the EV battery components, and a fie-year/100,000 km maintenance plan, along with five years of roadside assistance.