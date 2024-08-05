Automotive Fuel & Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comPace Car RentalBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Automotive Fuel & Energy

    Fuel price relief: petrol and diesel costs to decrease in May

    Motorists will breathe a sigh of relief from Wednesday as the cost of all grades of petrol is set to come down.
    5 May 2025
    5 May 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unplash

    This is as the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, announced the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

    The price of petrol 93 (ULP and LRP) will decrease by 22c a litre while the price of 95 (ULP and LRP) will also come down by 22c a litre.

    Currently, a litre of petrol 95 costs R21.62 in Gauteng. As of Wednesday, this will come down to R21.40 a litre.

    At the coast, a litre of 95 petrol, which costs R20.79 a litre, will cost R20. 57 as of Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the price of Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will decrease by 42c a litre and that of Diesel (0.005% sulphur) will come down by 41c a litre.

    The price of Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 31c per litre.

    The Single Maximum National Retail Price (SMNRP) for illuminating paraffin will see a 41c decrease and the maximum LPGas Retail Price will increase by 46c per kilogram.

    “The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $71.04 to $66.40 during the period under review,” said the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

    It added that the tariff and trade war initiated by the United States which has raised global economic recession concerns, and a possible lower demand for crude oil, and oversupply of oil from non-Opec countries and the anticipated increase in oil production by Opec+ members were the main contributing factors for the fuel price adjustments.

    “The average international petroleum product prices of petrol and diesel followed the decreasing trend of crude oil prices while the price of LPG increased due to higher freight (shipping costs) during the period under review,” said the department.

    Read more: petrol price, fuel prices, diesel price
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz