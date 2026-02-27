Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Finance and Tenders Internship Johannesburg
Rhenus Logistics enhances Nando’s supply chain for ultimate freshness
Rhenus oversees every logistical stage of Nando’s operation, beginning with air-freight readiness and continuing all the way to on-site integration at Nando’s Central Kitchen. This end‑to‑end management ensures consistent product quality and freshness across the entire supply chain.
The partnership highlights how Rhenus blends global reach with deep local integration, enabling precision handling of sensitive food products.
This includes managing highly sensitive ingredients that require specialised packaging, continuous monitoring and careful mode selection to maintain quality and safety at every step.
Specialists coordinate each movement “from port to plate,” using tailored workflows, synchronised planning and embedded teams that support Nando’s operational rhythm.