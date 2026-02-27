South Africa
    Study abroad for film and TV: Last call for 2026 NFVF international bursary applications

    The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is inviting students to apply for its international bursary programme, for the 2026 academic year (starting in September or October 2026). Bursaries will be awarded for international postgraduate studies, towards a film or television qualification (excluding live performance or acting courses).
    27 Feb 2026
    27 Feb 2026
    Image source: Luis Molinero Martinez –
    Image source: Luis Molinero Martinez – 123RF.com

    The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) was formed in order to ensure substantial growth of the film and video industry in South Africa, by providing funding for the development and training of filmmakers, as well as for producing, developing, distribution and marketing of films.

    The aim of the NFVF bursary programme is to stimulate and develop skills of candidates, who wish to follow a career within the film and TV industry.

    Eligibility requirements

    Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

    • You must be a South African citizen or a permanent resident in South Africa
    • You must be enrolled for full-time studies towards a Postgraduate qualification in Film/ TV programme, which is NOT available in South Africa (the course must commence in September or October 2026)
    • You must be accepted or enrolled at an accredited overseas tertiary institution
    • You must apply 6 months before the course starts
    • You must have a strong academic record
    • You must have proven financial need
    • You must read the NFVF Bursary Funding Policy (.pdf)

    How to apply for the NFVF Bursary

    Applications must be submitted online at: NFVF International Bursary Application 2026.

    Applicants will be required to register an account before they can login and apply.

    Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the NFVF Bursary.

    Note: applications submitted via fax or email will NOT be accepted.

    Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

    • ID document or proof of permanent residence (certified copy)
    • Full academic record (certified copy)
    • Proof of enrolment at an international institution (on institutions letterhead)
    • Motivational letter stating why you should be awarded the bursary (read tips on how to write a motivational letter for your bursary application)
    • Proof of financial need – parents or guardians proof of income (certified copy)

    Closing date

    Submissions close on 9 March 2026 (at 5pm). Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.

    Contact the bursary provider

    For any queries related to this bursary programme, please contact the NFVF directly:
    Applications Officers:
    Thandekile Hlatshwayo – Tel: 011 483 0880 / Email: az.oc.fvfn@selikednaht
    Manti Sekwakwa – Tel: 011 483 0880 / Email: az.oc.fvfn@sitnam

    Please do NOT contact the NFVF if this bursary has already closed.

    Source: SA Bursaries

    SA Bursaries, South Africa’s largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.

    Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/
