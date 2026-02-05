South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CambriLearnSaving Grace EducationImpaqGordon Institute of Business ScienceBusiness ChangeWaterfall School of BusinessNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    90 bursaries available in Shoprite's 2026 bursary programme - now open for application

    Applications for the Shoprite Group’s 2026 bursary programme are officially open.
    5 Feb 2026
    5 Feb 2026
    2025 Shoprite bursary graduates: Thoriso Sethosa, Johan Van Rhyn and Kwakho Mtiki
    2025 Shoprite bursary graduates: Thoriso Sethosa, Johan Van Rhyn and Kwakho Mtiki

    The retail giant’s education funding initiative offers financial support and a guaranteed pathway into employment for students in Retail Business Management, Accounting, Supply Chain and Logistics, and Biological and Agricultural Sciences. There is a total of 90 bursaries available across the various categories.

    The bursary covers tuition and accommodation, includes a monthly grocery allowance, provides well-being support services through the Group’s Employee Assistance Programme, and incorporates a work-back agreement ensuring a direct transition from graduation into employment within the company.

    “Access to education alone is not enough. This bursary programme is about converting potential into long-term careers,” says Lindsey Joseph, head of Group Talent Solutions at the Shoprite Group.

    “By linking funding directly to employment, we are strengthening our talent pipeline and delivering measurable impact where it matters most – jobs, skills and economic participation.”

    Application details and requirements

    In order to be eligible, applicants must be South African citizens under 27 years old, and are registered for undergraduate or post-graduate degree study at an accredited university.

    Further qualifying criteria is specific to each bursary - for more information or to apply, visit the Shoprite bursary programme page here.

    Applications close on 31 May 2026.

    Read more: bursary, Shoprite Group, bursary programme, bursary applications, Shoprite Group bursaries programme
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz