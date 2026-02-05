90 bursaries available in Shoprite's 2026 bursary programme - now open for application

Applications for the Shoprite Group’s 2026 bursary programme are officially open.

2025 Shoprite bursary graduates: Thoriso Sethosa, Johan Van Rhyn and Kwakho Mtiki

The retail giant’s education funding initiative offers financial support and a guaranteed pathway into employment for students in Retail Business Management, Accounting, Supply Chain and Logistics, and Biological and Agricultural Sciences. There is a total of 90 bursaries available across the various categories.

The bursary covers tuition and accommodation, includes a monthly grocery allowance, provides well-being support services through the Group’s Employee Assistance Programme, and incorporates a work-back agreement ensuring a direct transition from graduation into employment within the company.

“Access to education alone is not enough. This bursary programme is about converting potential into long-term careers,” says Lindsey Joseph, head of Group Talent Solutions at the Shoprite Group.

“By linking funding directly to employment, we are strengthening our talent pipeline and delivering measurable impact where it matters most – jobs, skills and economic participation.”

Application details and requirements

In order to be eligible, applicants must be South African citizens under 27 years old, and are registered for undergraduate or post-graduate degree study at an accredited university.

Further qualifying criteria is specific to each bursary - for more information or to apply, visit the Shoprite bursary programme page here.

Applications close on 31 May 2026.