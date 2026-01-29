BizTrends | Field Force GM, Ged Nooy: 4 trends shaping the next phase of FMCG and retail in SA

After years of Zero-Based Budgeting(ZBB) (popularised by the so-called “3G Effect”), global manufacturers are now pulling a deeper structural lever: SKU and portfolio rationalisation, increasingly referred to as portfolio complexity reduction.

This trend is highly visible in global liquor players.

- Diageo, through its Accelerate strategy, has explicitly committed to simplifying its portfolio, prioritising core brands, and reallocating resources toward higher-return growth drivers.

- Campari Group has similarly communicated a tighter portfolio focus, concentrating investment behind fewer, stronger brands.

- Pernod Ricard has gone further, publicly discussing reductions in organisational and portfolio complexity, with prior disclosures pointing to SKU reductions of up to 30% in certain markets, linked to significant efficiency gains.

Importantly, this trend has moved well beyond liquor.

- Nestlé has framed portfolio optimisation as a way to simplify the value chain and free up resources.

- Unilever has refocused its business around 30 “Power Brands”, which now account for the majority of revenue and investment.

- Procter & Gamble famously divested or discontinued just under 100 brands to focus on its core portfolio.

- Most recently, PepsiCo confirmed plans to cut roughly 20% of its U.S. product lineup to drive productivity and simplify operations.

Locally, manufacturers are following the same path.

- Tiger Brands has recently rationalised its product range, cutting flavour and line extensions across several key brands to refocus investment on core, higher-velocity products.

- In parallel, Premier Group has announced the strategic acquisition of fellow South African food producer RFG Holdings, expanding its footprint across multiple FMCG categories while reinforcing a sharper, more focused portfolio strategy.

As this trend begins to materially impact the South African market, two call-outs are critical.

1. Portfolio rationalisation is not simply about cutting the tail. Manufacturers must understand the role each SKU plays. You would not win a football match with 11 Cristiano Ronaldos, you need defenders, midfielders and a goalkeeper. In the same way, some “tail” SKUs play specialist roles in price ladders, channel relevance, range architecture or shopper conversion. Blind pruning risks weakening the system, and could lead to share losses.

2. As portfolios tighten, trade marketing and in-store execution become exponentially more important. With fewer SKUs carrying more weight, visibility, availability, price execution and KPI tracking at shelf level will matter more than ever. Portfolio rationalisation without world-class trade execution simply shifts complexity downstream.