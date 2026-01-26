BizTrends | ByDesign Communications’ Kevin Welman: 4 shifts redefining PR

Kevin Welman, Director at ByDesign Communications, asks if it is time to redefine public relations (Image supplied)

Here are four shifts that point to a new definition of public relations.

Move away from traditional publicity The first major shift is the move away from traditional publicity as a starting point, getting stories into mainstream media to influence perceptions and change behaviour, to satisfy the demand for personalised content that audiences can access whenever and however they want it, to the same end. Streaming platforms, podcasts, personalised news feeds, and algorithm-driven social content deliver tailored experiences that traditional media simply can't match. It's no longer about one-size-fits-all messaging; it's about shaping truthful narratives that reach the right audience in the format and moment that matter most.

Answer Engine Optimisation Years ago, we wrote content for the media, more recently we wrote with SEO in mind, and now our starting point is AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation), a strategy to get content featured in AI answers (like ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews) by providing direct, structured answers. AEO differs from traditional SEO's focus on keyword ranking. We do this to ensure our information is used when someone uses AI engines to draft content, do research etc.

Evolution of influencer marketing The dominance of social and creator-led platforms is undeniable. Audiences trust influencers and peer communities more than institutions. To keep up, influencer marketing is evolving from one-off sponsorships to long-term, community-rooted partnerships that have measurable bottom-line results. In a world where AI can create instant fake content and spread misinformation fast, public relations practitioners take on the added role of ensuring that narratives are grounded in fact and delivered with integrity.