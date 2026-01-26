Marketing & Media trends
#BizTrends | ByDesign Communications’ Kevin Welman: 4 shifts redefining PR
Here are four shifts that point to a new definition of public relations.
- Move away from traditional publicity
The first major shift is the move away from traditional publicity as a starting point, getting stories into mainstream media to influence perceptions and change behaviour, to satisfy the demand for personalised content that audiences can access whenever and however they want it, to the same end.
Streaming platforms, podcasts, personalised news feeds, and algorithm-driven social content deliver tailored experiences that traditional media simply can’t match.
It’s no longer about one-size-fits-all messaging; it’s about shaping truthful narratives that reach the right audience in the format and moment that matter most.
- Answer Engine Optimisation
Years ago, we wrote content for the media, more recently we wrote with SEO in mind, and now our starting point is AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation), a strategy to get content featured in AI answers (like ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews) by providing direct, structured answers. AEO differs from traditional SEO's focus on keyword ranking.
We do this to ensure our information is used when someone uses AI engines to draft content, do research etc.
- Evolution of influencer marketing
The dominance of social and creator-led platforms is undeniable. Audiences trust influencers and peer communities more than institutions.
To keep up, influencer marketing is evolving from one-off sponsorships to long-term, community-rooted partnerships that have measurable bottom-line results.
In a world where AI can create instant fake content and spread misinformation fast, public relations practitioners take on the added role of ensuring that narratives are grounded in fact and delivered with integrity.
- Mobile-first, interactive engagement
Every smartphone owner can be a content creator, and audiences want to actively participate in content rather than consume it passively.
Short-form videos, live streams, interactive stories, and chats dominate attention, meaning that public relations firms now need additional skill sets to deliver effectively.
One foundational principle
These four trends rest on one foundational principle: quality.
The quality of the data used by decision makers can make or break businesses.
South Africa’s audience landscape is complex and, with one of the global data insights leaders pulling out of the country in 2026, the need for verified, rich, PoPIA-compliant data across all demographics has never been more real.
Referencing quality sources is also imperative.
The fact is that research can be sliced and diced to support any hypothesis, however subjective.
Using credible, objective data as the base for content adds authenticity and can generate source-driven organic reach.
Taken together, these show the way to a redefining of public relations. It is now an even-more strategic practice of building trust and meaningful relationships through honest, relevant narratives.
It leverages data and human-centred storytelling to create long-term organisational value and deliver impact and sustainable success for our clients.