BizTrends2026 | Red Energy’s Jakes Joubert: Top energy trends every South African business needs to know

South Africa’s energy landscape is transforming profoundly, and businesses are leading the charge. With loadshedding a thing of the past, the focus has shifted from surviving the energy crises to embracing innovation, sustainability, and cost savings.

Business owners are re-evaluating their energy strategies, exploring new options, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive growth and resilience.

Here are the top trends shaping how businesses are managing their energy needs in 2026 and beyond:

1. Cost Savings Beyond Load Shedding

While loadshedding may no longer dominate headlines, its history and unpredictability have reshaped how businesses approach energy.

Many have realised the financial burden of relying solely on Eskom, particularly as electricity tariffs continue to rise.

Eskom tariffs have increased by over 350% in the past decade, with more hikes on the horizon.

Enter solar power.

Beyond its environmental benefits, solar energy has become a strategic tool for businesses to control costs and achieve energy independence.

Through power purchase agreements (PPAs), companies are embracing solar without the burden of upfront capital investment.

With the right PPA, businesses pay only for the electricity they use, at rates lower than Eskom’s, while the solar provider handles the installation, maintenance, insurance and monitoring of the system to ensure optimal performance.

This trend is especially impactful for energy-intensive industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and agriculture, where operational savings translate directly into improved profitability.

In 2026, businesses will no longer adopt solar out of necessity but as a competitive advantage to reduce running costs and stabilise long-term fixed costs.

2. Smarter energy with AI-optimised solar systems

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in energy management is transforming how businesses make use of solar power.

Advanced systems like the SigenStor by Sigenergy are taking solar to a whole new level by combining cutting-edge AI with energy storage to realise maximum optimisation.

These systems go beyond simply storing solar energy.

They predict weather patterns, analyse consumption habits, and automatically adjust energy distribution to ensure maximum efficiency.

For instance, the AI-powered system can prioritise charging batteries on sunny days to guarantee power availability during cloudy periods, reducing reliance on grid electricity.

The AI also enhances system safety by monitoring energy flow in real-time, flagging irregularities, and isolating potential issues before they escalate.

Users can also interact with the system through an app, asking performance-related questions or receiving notifications about energy use.

For businesses, this translates into reduced downtime, lower maintenance costs, and the peace of mind that comes with smarter, safer energy management.

3. Affordability at its peak

The solar energy market is maturing rapidly, and prices for solar panels and components are on a downward trajectory.

This trend is driven by increased demand and improved manufacturing efficiencies.

Globally, the cost of solar panels has dropped by over 80% in the last decade, and businesses in South Africa are beginning to reap the benefits.

For business owners, this means that adopting solar has never been more affordable.

Lower component costs make it possible to install larger systems, maximising savings and energy generation.

Additionally, businesses that already have solar systems are upgrading their setups to enhance capacity, taking further control of their energy needs.

This affordability is driving a shift from reactive, crisis-driven solar adoption to a proactive approach.

Companies now see solar as a long-term investment, offering predictable returns in the form of reduced energy bills and increased operational resilience.

4. Shifting mindsets in the boardroom

While residential solar adoption in South Africa has soared, loadshedding forced households to take power into their own hands; the business sector has been slower to embrace this shift.

The delay often stems from lengthy approval processes, conservative boardroom mindsets, and a lingering perception that Eskom is the only viable energy provider.

However, this is changing.

Business leaders are recognising that solar is no longer a “grudge purchase” made during times of crisis but a cost-saving measure with tangible, long-term benefits.

Additionally, companies are now focusing on the bottom-line advantages of solar.

Reduced operational costs, uninterrupted productivity during outages, and the potential to reinvest savings into growth are compelling reasons for boardrooms to approve solar projects.

The conversation is shifting from energy reliability to financial opportunity, unlocking the next wave of commercial solar adoption.