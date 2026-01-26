Eskom to boost reserve margin with additional generation capacity

Eskom is set to bring 2,320MW of generation capacity online ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 26 January 2026. Evening peak demand is forecast at 22,601 MW, with 27,532 MW of available capacity, providing a healthy reserve margin above current demand.

The power utility believes it has entered 2026 with a markedly stronger and more stable power system than in the previous five years, supporting the country’s return to work and continued economic activity.

“This recovery reflects the sustained impact of Eskom’s Generation Recovery Plan, which continues to strengthen operations and reinforce long‑term energy security.

"Eskom’s power system remains stable, strengthened by increasing plant availability and sustained reduction in unplanned outages,” Eskom said in a statement.

Ramped up

Eskom said that after the clearance of the 132kV line fault, which necessitated both Koeberg Nuclear Power Station units operating at reduced capacity, the units have been ramped up to full capacity, producing maximum official capacities of 941MW and 950MW for Unit 1 and Unit 2, respectively.

“Eskom reassures the public that operations remain safe, secure, and fully compliant with nuclear safety standards, ensuring a reliable electricity supply.

“The Energy Availability Factor (EAF) further increased to 64.79% year to date, underscoring the progress made in restoring reliability and enhancing system stability. The fleet has now achieved or exceeded the 70% EAF mark on 55 occasions (un-audited figures).

“The improvements in EAF demonstrate both recovery and sustained improvement in EAF performance, reinforcing energy security and grid stability.

"This performance confirms sustained recovery and reinforces confidence in the stability and security of the national electricity supply,” Eskom said.

Between 16 and 22 January 2026, average unplanned outages decreased to 8,067MW from last year’s level at this time of 13,390MW.

This represents a significant improvement of 5,323MW.

“Over the same period, the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) reduced to 16.63%, a significant improvement of 11.26% compared to 27.89% recorded during the same period last year.

“During the same period, Eskom’s Planned Capacity Loss Factor (PCLF)—essentially planned maintenance—averaged 12.64%, compared to 13.16% in the previous financial year,” Eskom said.

Enhanced reliability

This reduction is consistent with Eskom’s maintenance schedule and reflects its strategy to enhance plant reliability, strengthen operational stability, and support long‑term fleet performance.

“The reduced maintenance requirements are the result of the intensive maintenance programme implemented last year, which exceeded historical levels over the past three years and focused on restoring fleet reliability.

“The benefits of this approach are already evident in the continued decline of unplanned outages.

"The ongoing improvement in EAF has greatly reduced Eskom’s reliance on expensive diesel generation, enabling a stronger focus on more cost‑effective primary energy sources,” Eskom said.

In addition, 9,041 MW is currently in cold reserve due to excess capacity.

For a fifth consecutive week, no diesel was used, resulting in zero expenditure over the past four weeks.

“Diesel spending is now R3.63bn lower than the same time last year.

"This continued reduction demonstrates both the cost savings and the operational improvements achieved through Eskom’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

"Overall, this positive trend highlights the growing stability and efficiency of the power system.

“Year-to-date, diesel expenditure remains consistently below budget. South Africa has now experienced 252 consecutive days without an interrupted supply, with only 26 hours of load shedding recorded in April and May 2025 during this financial year,” Eskom said.

Eskom published the Summer Outlook on 5 September 2025, covering the period 1 September 2025 to 31 March 2026, which projects no load shedding due to sustained improvements in plant performance from the Generation Recovery Plan.