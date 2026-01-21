South Africa
Energy & Mining Nuclear Power
    Eskom allays safety, loadshedding fears after reducing power at Koeberg

    Eskom has moved to assure the public and stakeholders that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely.
    21 Jan 2026
    Image credit: Pipodesign Philipp P Egli - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Link

    This was after the power utility reduced the station’s two units from full power to 100MW each following a fault on the 132kV transmission lines at Pinotage transmission substation near Stellenbosch.

    “Eskom confirms that this was an expected response under such circumstances, designed to protect the integrity of the power station and the national grid.

    “Eskom further confirms that both nuclear reactors were not affected by this incident. The National Nuclear Regulator has been duly informed of the incident,” the power utility said.

    The reduction did not impact the stability of the power system.

    “Importantly, there is no risk of loadshedding due to adequate national generation reserves, and the National Transmission Company of South Africa has given approval for Koeberg Nuclear Power Station to begin increasing the power output of both units.

    “Eskom assures the public and stakeholders that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely, and that all necessary regulatory and operational protocols are being followed,” Eskom said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
