Eskom goes on the road with new Hub-on-Wheels customer service model

Eskom is rolling out a new customer service model featuring scheduled mobile customer hubs and pop-up service points across communities in a bid to expand access to customer support and bring services closer to where customers live and work.

Eskom's new "Hub on Wheels" customer service model aims to bring its services to customers. Image credit: Eskom

According to the power utility, customers will be able to get services from “Hub-on-Wheels” units, community pop-ups, self-service platforms and selected permanent customer service hubs.

Customer-centred approach

“These mobile offerings operate in addition to Eskom’s brick-and-mortar facilities, which continue to operate in strategic and accessible areas.

"Permanent customer service offices will progressively resume operations and will officially open from 1 February 2025, with further locations to follow.

“As customer expectations evolve and Eskom deepens its operational and community programmes, this hybrid model offers faster access to assistance, supports service improvements, and creates more opportunities for direct customer engagement,” Eskom said.

Eskom Distribution acting group executive, Agnes Mlambo, added: “This initiative reflects Eskom’s commitment to meeting customers where they are. We are moving away from a static service model to a dynamic, customer-centred approach.

"Whether through self-service, mobile hubs, pop-ups or in-person support, Eskom is improving access to services when and where it matters most.”

Limpopo and the North West will be the first provinces to have Hub-on-Wheels and pop-up engagements this month, with a schedule for the rest of the country to be communicated via Eskom’s official communication channels.

“While offices will open from 1 February, mobile engagements will continue throughout the month and thereafter.

"The monthly schedule will be updated and published regularly, with the aim of providing predictable and reliable visits, ensuring communities are reached at least once per month while permanent offices remain available for in-person support.

“Additional provinces are being activated and will be announced over the coming weeks.

"Eskom intends to share a national schedule, including the full list of operational walk-in centres, by the end of January,” the power utility explained.

Digital platforms and self-service tools remain available for use.

“Customers can log service requests, submit applications or report faults via the Eskom Customer Application Tool at connect.eskom.co.za, contact Eskom on WhatsApp Alfred at 08600 37566, or call the Eskom Contact Centre.

"To speed up assistance, customers are encouraged to have their account and meter details ready.

“Eskom remains committed to improving the customer experience through accessible service channels, modernised support systems, and deeper engagement with communities across South Africa,” Eskom said.