BizTrends2026 | Skin Recode's Dr Danielle Gounder: The move to safety first in skincare

Every year, a new list of skincare trends is released, offering new tips and tricks to achieve the best skin possible. However, over the last few years, one of these trends has slowly become the gold standard of skincare and aesthetics.

Skin Recode's Dr Danielle Gounder. Image supplied.

The move to safety first in skincare is now ruling all aspects of skincare — from the products and technology used to the incorporation of informed decision-making.

Skin barrier health was heralded as the champion of 2025, and its impact continues into 2026.

The importance of acknowledging protection as the true essence and function of skin is the foundation for achieving optimal skin performance.

Rebuilding and maintaining the skin’s barrier with protective products and treatments is key to achieving long-term results while providing the building blocks for aesthetic-based practices.

Skin damage

The necessary shift to emphasise safe skincare practices was shaped by a pattern of excessive use of harsh chemicals and invasive quick-fix procedures, which often led to long-term skin damage.

This change in focus is also bolstered by increased consumer awareness of product quality and treatment risks.

However, in an age where information is readily available, consumers are often bombarded with large volumes of skincare advice that is difficult to put into practise.

This not only leads to confusion from conflicting suggestions but also leads to the misuse of products.

It is for this very reason that expert guidance should be at the forefront of safe skincare.

The tech boom

AI-assisted technology allows us to individualise product and treatment routines while also incorporating up-to-date strategies.

This initial assessment process also provides us with a space for education.

Clients deserve to be front and centre when making decisions about their skincare routines.

This can only be done if trusted experts have given them the most recent and accurate information.

In that same vein, it is up to us as the chosen experts to engage in continuous learning in our craft.

This ensures that the services and products offered are of the highest quality, efficiency and, most importantly, safety.

With copious new research and advancements in skincare, it is our duty as skincare providers to stay informed and to incorporate these into our services where possible.

Advances in technology have made procedures less invasive, without sacrificing the intended aesthetic effect.

Inclusive skincare

It has also promoted more inclusivity within the aesthetics industry.

This can be seen especially with laser hair removal, which was previously only suitable for certain people matching a select criteria.

By incorporating the latest laser technology, we’ve been able to bridge the gap in the hair removal market and respect the diversity of South African people.

The incorporation of medical-grade skincare extends expert care into the client's everyday skincare routine while minimising the number of products being used.

Medical-grade products contain therapeutic levels of active ingredients that have been rigorously tested and safely dosed, allowing for deeper penetration within the layers of the skin while supporting barrier strength and cellular renewal.

Safe spaces

The departure from over-the-counter products is a welcome move, as most of these products target the superficial outer layers of the skin, leading to ineffective skincare.

The effect of skincare on a person’s quality of life cannot be understated.

Many studies have shown that the mind and body work in tandem with each other, with poor body image being linked to negative mental health outcomes.

Increasing accessibility to safe, evidence-based skin care interventions and medically graded products forms the basis of why creating safe skincare spaces is so important.

While skincare trends come and go, good quality, safe skincare is forever.