BizTrends2026 | S&S Aesthetics' Dr Saumya Gautam: The global rise of regenerative aesthetics

In the last decade, the medical aesthetics landscape has undergone a profound transformation — driven largely by global consumer demand for treatments that rebuild, regenerate and strengthen the skin at a biological level. As a medical doctor with a speciality in aesthetic medicine practising in Cape Town, I have seen this shift echo strongly in South Africa, where patients are increasingly invested in long-term skin health, natural results and advanced, science-led interventions.

Around the world, the aesthetic sector is moving decisively away from isolated, single-modality treatments and toward integrated approaches that combine bioregenerative injectables, laser-based collagen remodelling, and supportive light-based therapies.

This trend reflects a much bigger philosophical change: patients no longer want to look artificially enhanced; they want to look like healthier, more radiant versions of themselves. And they want those results to last.

Asian innovation

Internationally, some of the most exciting developments in regenerative aesthetics have come from Asia — particularly South Korea, where innovation in bioregenerative science has accelerated at an unprecedented pace.

Korean salmon DNA and growth factors have emerged as front-running technologies in this space.

These injectables support cellular repair, increase fibroblast activity and restore the extracellular matrix, making them exceptionally powerful tools for naturally improving skin density, elasticity and brightness.

Regenerative injectables were once considered niche, but they are now central to modern treatment planning across Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

In my own practice, I have seen a strong rise in patient interest in these solutions — not simply because they offer immediate improvement, but because they stimulate the skin’s own mechanisms for ongoing renewal.

However, the true trend — and the future of medical aesthetics — lies not in any one treatment but in how they are combined.

Globally, practitioners have recognised that pairing bioregenerative injectables with targeted energy-based devices produces results that exceed what either can achieve alone.

Combination therapy has become the gold standard, and South African patients are increasingly embracing these multimodal journeys.

Non-invasive

One of the technologies shaping global trends is the Alma TED Handpiece, a non-invasive trans-epidermal delivery system that drives active ingredients deep into the skin without needles.

TED has risen in popularity internationally because of its role in enhancing treatment absorption and improving overall skin health.

When combined with regenerative injectables, it supports a more robust healing response and accelerates visible results.

This synergy between injectables, laser resurfacing and non-invasive delivery technology is at the forefront of what patients are increasingly seeking: outcomes that are both minimally invasive and biologically intensive.

Supporting all these treatments is the continued rise of medical-grade Korean NIR LED therapy.

Although LED masks have gained widespread popularity among consumers, the latest Korean-engineered systems deliver far deeper therapeutic benefits.

Their near-infrared wavelengths support angiogenesis, reduce inflammatory cytokines and stimulate mitochondrial activity — all of which contribute to improved healing and collagen formation.

In a multimodal programme, this LED technology acts as the scaffolding that reinforces and extends the effects of injectables and lasers.

Progressive enhancement

One of the most compelling trends emerging from global patient data — and one mirrored in South Africa — is the desire for treatments that offer progressive enhancement.

Patients today are less interested in quick fixes.

They want longevity, cumulative improvement and visible benefits that continue unfolding over weeks and months. Regenerative aesthetics fulfils this expectation.

Collagen stimulated by bioregenerative injectables and hybrid laser resurfacing continues to rebuild for months after treatment, meaning the transformation is not only immediate but ongoing.

In South Africa, I have observed that patients are becoming more informed, more curious and more discerning about the technologies used on their skin.

They research devices, compare global protocols and seek out practices that align with international standards.

This signals a broader trend: South Africa is no longer following global aesthetics; it is participating in it.

Our patients reflect global behaviour — they want personalised plans, multimodal treatments and credible, science-driven outcomes.

And they are willing to invest in multi-session programmes that prioritise skin integrity instead of short-term correction.

Regenerative aesthetics’ takeover

As we move into the next phase of the industry, I anticipate that regenerative aesthetics will fully eclipse traditional anti-ageing approaches.

The future will prioritise skin resilience rather than superficial rejuvenation.

Technologies like hybrid lasers, trans-epidermal delivery systems, and regenerative injectables will continue increasing in demand.

The role of combination therapy will expand further as practitioners understand the nuances of sequencing, layering and biological synergy.

The greatest trend, however, is the shift in patient philosophy: people want healthier skin, not just younger-looking skin.

For South Africa, this is an extraordinary opportunity.

With the integration of world-leading technologies such as the Alma Hybrid and Alma TED, and with the rise of bioregenerative science and Korean LED innovation, we are positioned to deliver some of the most advanced, sophisticated aesthetic treatments on the continent.

Regenerative aesthetics is not just reshaping the global industry — it is redefining how we understand and care for the skin itself.

And for patients in South Africa, this evolution has only just begun.