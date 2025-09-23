South Africa
Healthcare Aesthetic Medicine
    Alma Hybrid Laser's redefining skin treatments land in Cape Town

    S&S Aesthetics has introduced the Alma Hybrid Laser – which provides solutions for scar revision, skin resurfacing, and overall skin rejuvenation – to South Africans (and the rest of the continent) for the first time. The Alma Hybrid Laser is available for consultations and treatments exclusively at S&S Aesthetics in Cape Town.
    23 Sep 2025
    23 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Alma Hybrid Laser is one of the few laser skincare technologies focused on treating scars, benign lesions and many other challenging skincare conditions.

    It combines ablative and non-ablative laser technologies, delivering results with varying degrees of downtime, depending on the type of treatment.

    This fusion ensures deep tissue repair while maintaining surface-level refinement, making it ideal for treating:

    • Acne and surgical scars.
    • Fine lines and wrinkles.
    • Uneven skin tone and texture.
    • Hyperpigmentation and sun damage.

    Unlike traditional lasers, the Alma Hybrid Laser is designed for safe and effective treatment on all skin types, including darker skin tones, minimising the risk of hyperpigmentation.

    Dr Siddharth Gautam is the first plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Africa to harness this technology within both his plastic surgery practice and laser clinic, and has already seen some incredible results with patients.

    “We are thrilled to be the first to introduce the Alma Hybrid Laser to Africa,” said Dr Siddharth Gautam.

    “This technology redefines skin rejuvenation, allowing us to offer superior treatments with faster recovery times and exceptional results.”

