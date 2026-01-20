CT Junior Mayor, Takealot donate fitness equipment to Groote Schuur’s obesity clinic

The foundation of Cape Town's 16-year-old junior mayor, Michael-Daniel Bam, and e-commerce company Takealot recently teamed up to donate fitness and recreational equipment worth R65,000 to Groote Schuur Hospital’s Adolescent Centre of Excellence (ACE) in Cape Town.

Image supplied. Image supplied.

The donation includes GetUp fitness equipment, including a table tennis table, yoga mats, fitness trampolines, and five Smart TVs, all of which will support ACE’s FitClub, the hospital’s obesity clinic for adolescents.

Youth-led

The initiative is designed to create safe, engaging spaces for movement, physical activity, and overall well-being, helping young people build healthier habits, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

The donation was made possible through Takealot’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

Bam, the founder and head of projects at the Michael-Daniel Bam Foundation, said: “This partnership with Takealot is a perfect example of what can happen when private companies and community organisations come together for a shared purpose.

“Seeing the young people at ACE already engaging with the equipment and the FitClub facilities reminds me why we do this work.

“Every item, from the GetUp table tennis table to the Smart TVs, will help create a space where adolescents can feel supported, motivated, and confident.

“I’m especially proud that the execution of this donation was youth-led — it’s proof that when young people are trusted, they can achieve incredible things.

“We are deeply grateful to Takealot for believing in this vision and helping us bring it to life."