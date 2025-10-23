Skin-deep: Alma IQ Skin Analysis device comes to Africa

Cape Town-based medical aesthetics practice S & S Aesthetics is launching the Alma IQ Skin Analysis device in Africa. The device allows practitioners and clients to visualise multiple skin layers, personalise treatment plans with precision, and guide clients on data-driven skin health journeys.

Dr Saumya Gautam. Image supplied.

Alma IQ is an imaging and consultation system designed to reveal subclinical pigmentation, vascular patterns, texture irregularities, and more.

In under 10 seconds and using 10 specialised light modes, Alma IQ scans multiple layers of the skin to expose what the naked eye cannot detect, producing visualisations and treatment recommendations.

Alma IQ extends beyond the face to include the neck and décolleté, enabling the evaluation of regions often neglected in traditional analysis.

It also offers real-time imaging, side-by-side comparisons (before/after), and an intuitive interface.

Dr Saumya Gautam explains, “Our goal is to go beyond 'what you see' and embrace 'what you don’t see' — to uncover hidden patterns that inform smarter, safer, and more effective interventions.

“With Alma IQ, we can tailor each journey to the individual’s skin, monitor progress objectively, and pivot when necessary.”

Why this matters

Precision and safety: Much of aesthetic progress depends on discerning subtle differences in pigmentation, vascular tone, and structural depth. Alma IQ minimises guesswork, thereby enhancing safety and efficacy.

Trust and transparency: Clients can literally see what their practitioner sees. The shared visual language helps demystify treatment rationales, reducing uncertainty and fostering confidence in the plan.

Customised roadmaps: Instead of cookie-cutter protocols, each client receives a skin journey tailored to their unique blueprint. Alma IQ’s recommendations act as a guide, helping to refine the route from first treatment to long-term maintenance.

Longitudinal monitoring: Because imaging is reproducible and standardised, progress is objectively tracked. This diminishes reliance on anecdotal “feelings” or subjective comparison, and strengthens accountability and motivation.

Skincare consultations with the Alma IQ Skin Analysis are available at S & S Aesthetics in Cape Town.