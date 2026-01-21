The trends set to shape beauty and wellness in 2026

After evaluating trends on Google Search, TikTok, and Instagram, the AI-driven market research and consumer trends platform Spate has unveiled its predictions for the beauty and wellness sectors in 2026. Let’s take a look at some of the key findings in the Spate 2026 Beauty and Wellness Predictions: The Trends Set to Shape the Year Ahead report.

Beauty

System-driven

Consumers' approach to skincare-first products is set to continue their dominance in 2026. The year will continue to see the merging of skincare and beauty products, as the demand for multifunctional solutions increases.

Think treatment-led formulas, such as the benefits of a lip serum in a lipstick or a skincare approach to hair care and body care.

“As consumers apply the same ingredient literacy and expectations across categories, brands that extend proven skincare actives like NAD, collagen, and glycerin into hair, makeup, and body care can build more system-driven routines,” says Spate.

Gentle efficacy

An increasing number of consumers are prioritising their skincare concerns as they become more aware of allergies, sensitive skin, eczema, and dermatitis.

In 2026, they’re expecting high-performing products across categories that deliver efficacy and gentleness.

According to Spate, “this creates momentum for formulations that deliver long-lasting wear and active results while reinforcing safety through barrier-support language, hypoallergenic positioning, and sensitive-skin validation.”

Vanilla vibes

Fragrance will be vanilla (in a good way) in 2026, as the category moves beyond perfume into bodycare.

Spate says that “as consumers layer scent to build longevity and personalisation, brands that approach fragrance as a connected ecosystem across body, hair, and fragrance can create more immersive routines and strengthen repeat engagement through cohesive scent stories.”





Subtle signs

There may be a hankering for 2016 nostalgia on social media right now, but there’s no desire for the return of the bold beauty looks of the time.

The desire to be a “clean girl” will continue in 2026 as consumers favour quiet refinement over bold statements.

Spate found that more volatile themes — “Quick Fixes for a Perfect Self” and “No-Fragrance Fragrance” — are emerging as consumers opt for micro-enhancements that offer quick, low-commitment ways to feel subtly more polished.

With beauty becoming a tool to fine-tune appearance, Spate says to target this demand, brands should deliver “low-effort products with understated payoff — such as sheer plumping lip formulas, precision hairline tools, and skin-close fragrances positioned around ‘yourself, but better.’”

Wellness

Super supplements

When it comes to wellness, consumers are going for routine-based, preventative wellness.

There’s no stopping the supplement train as consumers look to them for support in daily performance. Concerns are centred around stress, sleep, and mood-support solutions, with easy, benefit-led formats like magnesium gummies gaining traction.

Consumers’ growing interest in bioavailable, longevity-focused ingredients like collagen, NAD, creatine, and L-theanine shows a demand for targeted outcomes tied to energy, mental clarity, recovery, and healthy ageing.

“For brands, this creates opportunities to emphasise clear use cases, proven bioavailability, and benefits that support both immediate performance and long-term health,” says Spate.

Functional food

There's no stopping the rise of functional foods in 2026 as health-conscious consumers seek ways to incorporate their wellness goals into their daily snacking and drinking habits.

The need for immunity shots with gut health and other functional ingredients is an example of this shift, developing into what Spate calls a daily “wellness insurance”.

Spate’s recommendation? “Brands must differentiate through formulation credibility, convenience, and taste, while designing products around daypart-specific needs like energy, hydration, and nourishment.”

Quality of life

Unlike the need for quick fixes, in beauty, consumers are prioritising long-term quality of life when it comes to their wellness.

Their approach will continue to be personal and proactive, says Spate, with a growing overlap between wellness, beauty, and mental health.

In line with ecosystem thinking, consumers are seeking multifunctional products in a singular routine.

Spate reckons “for brands, this creates opportunities to build cohesive portfolios that support daily rituals, bridge categories, and offer flexible or personalised solutions that evolve with changing priorities.”

Wellness from home

Everyone remains in hermit mode, with consumers looking to integrate treatment-level results, sensory innovation, and professional-grade activities into their homes.

According to Spate, these behaviours may not necessarily scale; they indicate consumers’ desire to achieve immediate impact or novel experiences without disrupting their daily routines.

“The trends that succeed long term will be those that can transition from experimentation into repeatable, everyday use,” says Spate.