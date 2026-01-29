Mobile-first shopping dominates as SA's e-commerce surges

As South Africa’s e-commerce landscape continues to mature, 2026 is shaping up to be a year defined by keener value expectations, mobile-first behaviour and experience-led shopping.

With both global marketplaces and local players vying for attention, consumers are becoming more intentional and selective about where and how they shop.

Against this backdrop, South Africa’s first daily deals platform, OneDayOnly, says its experience offers a useful view into how shopper expectations are evolving.

According to Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly, the platform will continue to lean into its excitement-driven, curated daily deals model, while leveraging the power of FOMO to cut through growing online noise. “By offering genuine one-day-only deals, we create a daily habit and emotional trigger that differentiates it from traditional marketplaces,” she says.

Mobile first dominance

Many of the shopping behaviours seen in 2025 are expected to carry into 2026, particularly the continued dominance of mobile-first shopping.

Mobile has become the default channel, with app engagement growing rapidly as consumers prioritise speed and convenience. Around 77% of online consumers shop via their mobile devices, raising expectations for fast and easy-to-use experiences.

The platform’s Black Friday data shows that 74% of its Black Friday sales were made via mobile, compared to 26% on desktop.

“This correlates with the peak checkout times of 6am to 10am, with the peak being at 8am. It indicates that people are likely shopping in the morning while getting ready for their day, or during their commute to work,” says Venter.

She adds that this mobile-forward shift reflects a broader structural evolution within the retail sector.

“The country’s e-commerce revenue is set to breach R130 billion by the end of the year, approaching a 10% share of the national retail market, and mobile is a key driver of this,” she says.

AI for all

Shoppers are also becoming more informed, increasingly using AI-assisted insights to make faster and smarter purchase decisions. This is also expected to play an increasingly important role in enhancing the customer experience in 2026.

Smarter personalisation will allow retailers to deliver the right deal, content, and message to the right person, on the right channel, at the right time.

“Consumers are more discerning, and loyalty is shifting towards platforms that simplify discovery and reduce decision fatigue, with curated, experience-led shopping increasingly outperforming unfiltered product listings”, explains Venter.

AI is also expected to help reduce friction in product discovery and decision-making, creating faster and more intuitive shopping journeys. For OneDayOnly, these tools support internal efficiency, freeing teams to focus on creativity, innovation and higher-value customer engagement.

“While AI enables predictive service and improved relevance, it will not replace human connection; customers want to interact with real people for support. The focus remains on improving loyalty while keeping shopping seamless, enjoyable and surprising,” explains Venter.

The rise of the savvy shopper

Ongoing economic pressure has sharpened the understanding of what value truly means, shifting it away from simply being cheap and towards genuinely good deals on high-quality products. Consumers are more deliberate and planned, often timing purchases around payday and key deal moments to maximise value.

“Impulse hasn’t disappeared; it’s become selective. When the deal is unmissable, consumers still act fast, and this has been reflected in our overall growth, which accelerated in 2025. Our daily deals model meets this behaviour head-on, delivering savings of up to 80% on high-ticket items through trusted, credible offers,” says Venter.

At the same time, even as consumers remain price-conscious, spending patterns show continued investment in wellness and simplified living. Demand remains strong for health supplements, fitness equipment and smart-home solutions such as robotic vacuums. Black Friday performance reflects this balance.

“Our best performing categories were technology, homeware and kitchen, apparel and footwear, and luxury beauty. There seems to be a balance between people waiting out for great deals on high-value items like technology and luxury beauty, and those using the discounts to get much-needed everyday items like homeware and kitchen items,” says Venter.

Competition intensifies

Competition within South Africa’s e-commerce sector is intensifying as both international marketplaces and niche local players expand their presence. International players are raising expectations around range, speed and scale, while local platforms continue to win consumer trust through cultural relevance and authenticity.

In this environment, price alone is no longer enough to differentiate. Brand, curation and overall experience are emerging as the real points of distinction. While competition is increasing, it is also playing a positive role in normalising online shopping as a routine part of daily life for South African consumers.

Together, these trends signal a shift towards a more intentional e-commerce environment in 2026, shaped by sharper value expectations, mobile-first habits, and rising competition.

As the market continues to mature, success will increasingly depend on how well platforms balance convenience, relevance and trust, while cutting through choice overload to deliver experiences that feel both credible and engaging.