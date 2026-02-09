Botselo Mills and Shoprite's partnership feeds the nation

From delivering maize meal to nearby farmers in a single bakkie to supplying more than 120 tons every month through one of South Africa’s largest retail networks, family-run Botselo Mills has become one of the country’s quiet food-security success stories.

Fanie Schoeman, CEO of Botselo Mills. Image supplied

Based in Delareyville in the North West, Botselo Mills today supplies maize products to more than 1,176 Shoprite and Usave stores nationwide — volumes large enough to feed a small city.

In just four years, the business has grown revenue by over 8,000%, transforming from a regional mill into a nationally recognised brand competing with some of South Africa’s largest maize producers.

A defining moment for growth

The company’s rapid expansion was set in motion by a pivotal meeting in 2022, when the Shoprite Group identified Botselo Mills’ potential to scale nationally and play a meaningful role in South Africa’s food supply.

“They challenged us to supply on a national scale — and we were left with no option but to deliver,” says Fanie Schoeman, CEO of Botselo Mills.

That challenge marked the beginning of Botselo Mills’ meteoric rise, supported by Shoprite’s national distribution infrastructure and commitment to working with scalable local suppliers.

From farm shed to national footprint

Botselo Mills’ roots stretch back more than four decades. In 1982, the Hobson family began milling maize in a converted farm shed near Stella in the North West, trading under the name Batho Bothle.

The business grew steadily over the years before relocating to Delareyville in 2008, rebranding as Botselo Mills and investing heavily in infrastructure, equipment and modern packaging.

Image supplied

“Our turning point came when we secured our first listing with the Shoprite Group,” Schoeman recalls. “The partnership opened the doors to nationwide distribution — from Cape Town to Musina — and has grown to include the packaging of Shoprite’s Ritebrand and Usave’s Ubrand maize products.”

According to Louis du Plessis, deputy general manager for food buying at the Shoprite Group, Botselo Mills was well positioned to move beyond its regional base.

“Through our partnership, we’ve introduced the brand to more households across the country,” he says. “It means our customers have greater access to affordable, quality maize, while we support local producers and contribute to South Africa’s economic growth.”

Deep roots in Delareyville

Despite its national reach, Botselo Mills remains deeply embedded in its local community. The majority of its 563 employees live in and around Delareyville, and over the past 15 years the workforce has grown by nearly 300%, reshaping both the business and the town.

The company’s presence has driven tangible development. A commercial bank has opened a branch to serve the expanding workforce, while an on-site clinic provides primary healthcare in a region where access to services can be limited.

“Our work is intertwined with the town’s wellbeing,” says Schoeman. “What’s good for the community is good for us, and vice versa.”

Botselo Mills also supports local schools, crèches, churches and care homes, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of the community.

Innovation and sustainability at the core

Looking ahead, the business is focused on innovation and sustainability. Botselo Mills recently introduced a 2.5kg brick pack to replace traditional plastic packaging, significantly improving efficiency and reducing material usage. This was followed by a brick pack design for its Super White Instant 1kg product.

“Sustainability remains central to our operations,” says Schoeman. “From responsible local sourcing to eco-friendly packaging and reducing our environmental footprint, we’re focused on long-term impact.”

A national success story

From modest beginnings using second-hand equipment, Botselo Mills has grown into a national supplier built on family values, community commitment and strategic partnerships.

With Shoprite’s support enabling scale, distribution and access to millions of customers, the Delareyville-based mill now plays a vital role in delivering affordable staple foods to households across South Africa.

It is a story not just of growth, but of how local enterprise, when backed by the right partnerships, can help feed the nation.