South Africa Wine urges faster implementation to boost sector growth

South Africa Wine is calling on government to speed up the rollout of existing plans for the wine and brandy sector. With frameworks like the Agricultural and Agro-processing Master Plan already in place, the industry says quicker implementation, clearer policy, and targeted funding are needed to turn potential into growth for exports, tourism, and rural employment.

The wine and brandy sector already has a credible blueprint for growth and transformation, but South Africa Wine says progress has been slow. The focus now, the organisation says, should be on execution, collaboration across government departments, and public investment that attracts private capital.

Rico Basson, CEO of South Africa Wine, said: "South Africa does not need new plans for wine and brandy. We need collaboration and faster implementation of the plans we already have. If delivery is accelerated, the sector can unlock significant growth in exports, wine tourism, rural employment and inclusive enterprise development."

Excise and illicit trade enforcement

South Africa Wine points to excise rates above many global competitors as a pressure point. The industry wants a predictable excise framework linked to CPI and stronger action against illicit trade, which undermines legitimate producers and erodes the tax base.

Wine tourism and exports

Wine tourism is a key driver of rural economies and high-value jobs, but remains under-integrated in national strategies. Basson says embedding it into tourism and economic growth plans, alongside skills development and destination marketing, could make a meaningful difference.

On exports, South Africa Wine highlights market access in Japan, the EU, and the UK, while defending science-based standards and positioning South Africa as a premium wine destination.

Logistics and rural infrastructure

Reliable transport and port operations remain a bottleneck for the sector.

The organisation calls for wine to be recognised in the National Logistics Recovery Plan, with continued focus on the Port of Cape Town and engagement with industry coordination platforms.

Rural services, including water, electricity, roads, and waste management, also affect investment and visitor confidence. Public-private partnerships are seen as key to improving these areas.

Inclusion and skills

Transformation and enterprise development are central to long-term sector competitiveness.

South Africa Wine wants more support for black-owned wine brands, farms, and tourism enterprises, alongside investment in leadership, technical skills, and entrepreneurship across the value chain.

Climate-smart investment

The sector is also pushing for more R&D, renewable energy incentives, and sustainable initiatives tied to measurable outcomes, ensuring environmental performance and competitiveness go hand in hand.

Basson concluded: "The wine and brandy sector is ready to partner with government to deliver. What we need now is coordinated execution, targeted public investment and policy certainty that crowds in private capital.

"Faster implementation will not only strengthen our sector, but it will also demonstrate how effective delivery can drive inclusive growth, rural development and export competitiveness across the economy."