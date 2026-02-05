Allan Gray Orbis Foundation opens Fellowship applications for SA’s next generation of entrepreneurs

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has opened applications for its University Fellowship Programme, targeting high-performing Grade 12 learners who show strong potential in entrepreneurship. Applications close on 30 April 2026 at 5pm.

The fellowship goes beyond financial support for university studies, offering structured entrepreneurial mindset development, mentorship and access to a national network aimed at helping young people build ventures that create social and economic impact. Successful candidates receive needs-based funding, personal industry mentors and ongoing development support designed to help them generate ideas and grow purpose-driven businesses.

The foundation is calling on learners from the matric class of 2026 who demonstrate leadership, curiosity and a clear drive to contribute to South Africa’s growth. The programme focuses on long-term personal and entrepreneurial development, positioning fellows to play an active role in the country’s future economy.

Who can apply

Applicants must be South African citizens under the age of 21 in the year of application. Academic requirements include a minimum of 60% in pure Mathematics or 80% in Mathematical Literacy, as well as a minimum overall average of 70% for final Grade 11 results, excluding Life Orientation.

Candidates must intend to study commerce, science, engineering, law, humanities, arts or health sciences, excluding medicine, veterinary Science and dentistry, at one of the partner institutions, including Wits, UJ, UCT, NMU, RU, UWC, SU, UP, UFS, UKZN or TSiBA.

Funding is structured according to household income. Applicants from households earning R1 million or less per year qualify for full funding, while those above this threshold may receive partial, needs-based support.

Application process

The foundation has encouraged learners to apply early, noting that the selection process is rigorous and late applications will not be accepted. Application forms and online submissions are available through the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation website.