5 African creators on TikTok's Discover List 2026

TikTok has unveiled its The Discover List 2026, highlighting the 50 creators worldwide who are shaping culture—and five of them are from Sub-Saharan Africa. The list spans five categories: Icons, Innovators, Foodies, Educators, and Originators.

Cape Town food creator Wayne Chang. Source: Supplied.

"At TikTok we are committed to celebrating our inspiring creator community. Today we are thrilled to unveil The Discover List 2026 — a highlight of 50 creators to watch from around the world," said James Stafford, global head of content operations, TikTok, "From the Educators who are inspiring their communities to learn something new, to the Originators who share their businesses with global audiences on TikTok, we are proud to be a space where new talent can be discovered and authenticity and creativity can thrive."

Africa takes New York

To celebrate this year’s honourees, TikTok and Food Network are hosting Hot List x Discover List: The Future of Flavour, a live culinary event held inside Food Network’s kitchen in New York City. The event brings together creators from Food Network’s Hot List and TikTok’s Discover List, highlighting emerging talent shaping today’s global food landscape.

The event will spotlight creators from the "Foodies" category on the Discover List, including Sub-Saharan African creators Trevor Were ( @saute_with_trevor ) a self-taught chef from Nairobi, Kenya, and Wayne Chang (@munchin_mash ) a food creator and recipe developer from Cape Town, South Africa.

"Being nominated for the Discover List as a Foodie and attending the Food Network event means that people are able to find even more ways to scratch their own foodie itch. Getting the opportunity to be surrounded by foodies who all want to share their craft and passion to the world—that's what it's all about! I hope to make more content, so we're all able to share this experience." said Chang.

“It’s truly an honour to be nominated as a Foodie on The Discover List and to be part of the Food Network event. I never imagined that something that started on my kitchen counter could grow into such incredible opportunities. I feel seen and recognised not just by my fellow Kenyans, but by people around the world. This journey has opened doors to greater recognition and exciting brand collaborations. Stay consistent—what feels impossible today can become your moment tomorrow.” said Were.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s creators to watch

Meet the the five creators featured on this years Global Discover List 2026 highlighting the region’s growing influence on digital culture:

Educators

Educators fuel our sense of discovery, energising the TikTok community to learn, build new skills, and broaden horizons, one inspiring post at a time.

Olawale Ogunlana (Lagos, Nigeria) @doctorwalesmd – A medical doctor and founder of HealthKraft Africa, Olawale breaks down complex medical conditions into clear, engaging videos, turning digital platforms into powerful tools for better health across the continent. He is also one of TikTok’s Sub-Saharan Wellbeing Ambassadors.

"For a long time, a doctor's impact was limited to the four walls of a clinic. Being recognized on the TikTok Discover List is an incredible honor that extends beyond personal recognition; it is a validation of the power of 'edutainment' while serving as proof that the screen has become the modern stethoscope, enabling us to reach, educate, and heal millions simultaneously. This milestone is a significant win for public health communication in Africa, demonstrating that audiences on powerful platforms like TikTok genuinely seek verified, relatable health information. I am thrilled to be part of a list that celebrates creators making a tangible difference in the world", said Ogunlana.

Foodies

Foodies serve up mouthwatering dishes and crave-worthy cuisine from their restaurants and homes, sparking new #FoodTok trends wherever they go.

Wayne Chang (Cape Town, South Africa) @munchin_mash – Celebrated for his vibrant culinary content that blends diverse Asian cuisines with locally sourced South African ingredients, Wayne crafts flavour-packed recipes that showcase a distinctive fusion of cultures.

Trevor Were (Nairobi, Kenya) @saute_with_trevor – A self-taught chef who transforms simple, everyday meals into exciting and accessible creations, Trevor shares approachable recipes and cooking inspiration from his home kitchen.

Originators

Originators are entrepreneurs, inventors, and business owners who bring energy and imagination to commerce, enabling people to discover products in creative ways.

Cherie Kihato (Nairobi, Kenya) @cheriekihato – A creative entrepreneur and founder of Savannah Space, a Kenyan design studio and showroom showcasing heritage through furniture, art and interiors. Through content creation, she has expanded her business beyond Kenya, inspiring a global audience of design lovers and aspiring creatives.

''It means that my message that Africans and African brands should be highlighted and respected is being noticed. This is such an honour as it's so important for us as Africans to showcase the incredible things that are coming out of our continent. Being nominated as an Originator proves to me that the risk I took in sharing my journey of building an African brand is resonating with so many people. I'm incredibly proud of that.

Creating on TikTok has played a huge role in my confidence journey. It pushed me far outside my comfort zone...it opened up so many unexpected opportunities, but more than that, it allowed me to build a really special community of people who genuinely support me and are rooting for the growth and success of my brand," said Kihato.

Tamia Nontsikelelo (Johannesburg, South Africa) @tolthema – A young entrepreneur who fuses storytelling and marketing on TikTok to build powerful, engaged communities around her modest fashion brand, Tol’thema, achieving exponential growth in a short span of time.

Tamia Nontsikelelo. Source: Supplied.

“Being nominated as an Originator on the Discover List is a powerful affirmation of the work I've done to build more than just a business on TikTok. It represents the impact of creating products, stories, and conversations that resonate deeply with people and turn viewers into a genuine community. TikTok has completely transformed my life and career. It quite literally blew up my small business and became the single most effective marketing tool I have ever used. Because of the exposure and support from TikTok, I was able to scale my brand, create jobs, and build a real team. It has not only transformed my business but also changed my personal life by opening doors, creating opportunities, and allowing me to step fully into my purpose as an entrepreneur," said Nontsikelelo.

Unlocking real-world opportunities

The Discover List 2026 was selected through a global nomination process, with TikTok’s teams identifying creators who have made significant impact over the past six months. Criteria included video creation, views, account growth, engagement and content that sparked global conversations.

In 2025, Sub-Saharan African creators featured on the Discover List for the very first time, a milestone that unlocked unprecedented global visibility. Those creators were spotlighted in international publications including TIME Magazine and participated in major global moments such as Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

At Cannes Lions, Chef Abby (Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye) from Ghana engaged directly with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and the Mayor of London, further amplifying her global presence. Building on this momentum, she was also nominated at the 2025 TikTok Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa, where she emerged as First Runner-Up in the Food Creator of the Year category.