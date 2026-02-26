Trending
Spot OFM’s YellO Fleet to stand a chance to win big!
As part of OFM’s 40th birthday celebrations, the station’s unmissable yellow vehicles will be travelling across the region, giving listeners the chance to win a massive R40,000 cash grand prize.
The mechanics are simple: spot the OFM YellO Fleet at any official outside broadcast, snap a selfie with one of the branded vehicles, follow the entry instructions on-site, and you’ll be entered into the draw.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there. At every outside broadcast event, OFM will also give away a R1,000 cash spot prize and a limited-edition OFM 40-year collector’s hamper to one lucky listener.
Listeners who want a guaranteed opportunity to see the fleet are encouraged to attend one of the official roadshow stops:
Wednesday, 4 March – Kimberley
Thursday, 5 March – Bloemfontein
Wednesday, 11 March – Bethlehem
Thursday, 12 March – Vanderbijlpark
Wednesday, 18 March – Kathu
Thursday, 19 March – Upington
Wednesday, 25 March – Klerksdorp
Thursday, 26 March – Potchefstroom
Event venues and times will be announced on air and online.
According to Anchen Lintvelt, OFM’s sales and marketing manager, “The OFM YellO Fleet roadshow promises to create excitement across Central South Africa. It is such a fun way to give away the grand prize of R40,000 to one lucky participant. So, when you spot us, make sure you get your selfie and be part of this journey with the OFM team!”
Find the fleet. Snap the selfie. Lock in your chance to win R40,000.
For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.
