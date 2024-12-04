Automotive Fuel & Energy
    Fuel price update still pending as June adjustment date nears

    The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has not yet released the official fuel price adjustments for June, which are typically announced on the Tuesday preceding the first Wednesday of each month. The adjustments usually come into effect the following day.
    3 Jun 2025
    3 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    According to a report by IOL, the delay appears to be linked to an urgent court application brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who are opposing the implementation of a hike in the general fuel levy.

    The matter is expected to be heard in the Western Cape High Court this afternoon. The EFF is arguing that the levy increase, which was first announced in the February national budget, would disproportionately affect low-income households already grappling with the rising cost of living.

    While unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) suggests a slight decrease in both petrol and diesel prices, these figures remain provisional. The official adjustment — including any changes to the levy — will only be confirmed once published by the DMRE.

