WCape modernises learner driver testing with new computerised platform

The Western Cape Government has launched the new Computerised Learner’s Licence Testing (CLLT) system, kicking off with a demonstration at the Beaufort West Driving Licence Testing Centre.

“If we are to grow our economy and create more jobs, we need to ensure that our residents have the skills that they need to participate in the economy, and a driver’s licence is a critical requirement for many jobs, so we must make getting a driver’s licence as easy as possible for all our residents,” said Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.

This innovation is set to transform the learner’s licence testing process across the Western Cape.

“This digital shift is a big step toward safer roads and a stronger economy. By improving driver skills through fair and efficient testing, we’re also boosting employability, supporting the Western Cape’s Growth for Jobs Strategy,” said the MEC.

The new system is being rolled out in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and ultimately aims to improve the quality of drivers on Western Cape roads.

Key benefits of the CLLT system

Benefits include promoting safer and more responsible driving through standardised testing, reducing opportunities for corruption, supporting hearing-impaired applicants with on-screen multilingual instructions to eliminate the need for an interpreter, and delivering faster and more accurate results through instant digital processing.

“This is not just a technological upgrade – it’s a values-driven transformation. The system ensures that every applicant, regardless of ability, is treated with fairness and dignity,” added Sileku.

The testing terminals, each secured with fingerprint verification, connect directly to the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) and generate randomised test questions.

Results are automatically verified and securely processed, significantly improving both accuracy and data integrity.

The CLLT classroom includes fully networked workstations, touch-screen kiosks, and a 6kVA uninterrupted power supply (UPS) to maintain continuity in the event of electricity outages.

All provincial driving licence testing centres outside of the metro have been equipped with the new CLLT system, with the Western Cape Mobility Department currently engaging the City of Cape Town regarding its roll-out of the new system.

Residents can make appointments for learner's licence testing at their local Driving Licence Testing Centre and prepare for their tests using free downloadable study guides for road signs, vehicle controls and the rules of the road via www.natis.gov.za.

The provincial government remains committed to building a safe and accessible transport environment that supports a thriving economy.