DP World invests $165m to transform Maputo port

DP World has commenced a $165mexpansion of its container terminal at the Port of Maputo. This strategic project will double the terminal's capacity and reinforce its role as a trade and logistics hub for Southern Africa. The development will also enable the port to accommodate post-Panamax vessels up to 366 meters in length, bolstering regional trade infrastructure and supporting Mozambique’s economic growth.

Source: Supplied

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World, says: "The container terminal expansion signifies our intent to strengthen Mozambique’s economic growth, together with the Government of Mozambique and our partners in the Maputo Port Development Company."

"The port of Maputo is at the heart of transforming trade on the African continent, as it has the potential to connect the land-locked countries of Southern Africa to the rest of the world. This investment reinforces Mozambique’s role as a key cargo gateway, improves its global competitiveness and positions the country as a dynamic business hub.

"By working hand-in-hand with our partners, we are committed to developing innovative end-to-end logistics solutions that reinvent trade on the South-Eastern coast of Africa."

Strengthening Mozambique’s trade position

The port will be equipped with the latest technology and world-class infrastructure to boost operational capacity and efficiency. The terminal yard and quay will undergo a complete revamp and modernisation.

Yard capacity will increase by 6.48 hectares, doubling throughput from 255,000 TEUs to 530,000 TEUs, while the total quay length will be extended to 650 meters and the berth deepened to 16 meters.

To manage larger container volumes and a diverse range of commodities, new equipment will be introduced, including three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes capable of handling post-Panamax ships and an expanded fleet of rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, complementing the existing mobile harbour crane (MHC) fleet. Reefer container capacity will increase to over 700 plugs, supporting the growth of agricultural exports.

Captain Sumeet Bhardwaj, CEO of DP World Maputo, says: "The container terminal’s increased capacity will lead to faster, cost-effective carrier turnarounds and more competitive freight rates that will attract more vessels to the Port of Maputo. The project will unlock economic opportunity across borders and create new possibilities for local industries.

"For farmers, manufacturers and exporters across Mozambique and beyond, their goods will reach new global markets quicker and cheaper, empowering communities, enhancing livelihoods and driving inclusive economic growth."

Technology upgrades for seamless operations

Considerable technological enhancements will usher in a new era of fully automated and predictable operations, including the automation of gate facilities using optical character recognition technology, which will streamline container number, condition and client identification processes, thereby cutting transaction times and minimising liabilities.

In addition, the terminal operation system (TOS) will be enhanced, a robust vehicle booking system (VBS) will be implemented, and the port’s client community system (CCS) will be digitised for better connectivity with shipping lines, customs, and banks.

The project also prioritises the welfare of the workforce with new facilities to accommodate additional personnel, ensuring their wellbeing and the availability of a skilled labour force.

Enhanced security measures, including broader live monitoring and advanced CCTV technologies, are set to improve operational safety.