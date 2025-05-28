Land Rover Defender gets cutting-edge upgrades and refreshed design

Land Rover’s Defender range has received a bold refresh, with enhanced styling, upgraded technology and new features introduced across the versatile 90, 110 and 130 models — including the high-performance Defender OCTA.

Source: Supplied

The latest updates see striking design refinements such as a modernised headlight cluster with signature detailing, smoked rear light lenses and new exterior colour options like Woolstone Green and Borasco Grey. Inside, a larger, more intuitive 13.1-inch touchscreen leads the tech improvements, while Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control debuts as an optional extra, offering greater ease on rugged terrain.

Among the highlights, the Defender 130 now offers an integrated air compressor option for on-the-go tyre pressure adjustments, and the OCTA edition stands out with an exclusive Sargasso Blue shade and other bespoke exterior finishes.

Mark Cameron, managing director, Defender, says: “More than five years after its introduction, Defender has become an enduring success. With a bloodline that can be traced back to the first Series I of 1948, Defender continues to capture the imagination of our clients. The range now includes everything from a Hard-Top commercial to the epic Defender OCTA.

"With production at full capacity to meet demand, the latest changes are part of our continuous commitment to make adventures even more satisfying. Fresh design enhancements, new colours and an expanded range of accessories follow Defender’s comprehensive upgrade last year, ensuring our iconic 4x4 is better than ever."

Clean yet tough exterior

Defender’s tough exterior receives optimised surfaces for the new front and rear bumpers – whether finished in Silicon Silver or Carpathian Grey Satin on most models – and a new textured pattern for the bonnet inserts and side vents, creating a strong and adventurous look. All models get new Gloss Black Defender-branded wheel centre caps.

Redesigned headlights provide a distinctive new signature when lit, while the flush-fitting tail lights now have a dark-tinted finish for a clean appearance and enhanced visibility. And, a gloss black grille bar is now standard, complemented by a dark oval badge.

A precision-crafted new 22-inch seven-spoke Diamond Turned Dark Grey alloy wheel design and new exterior colours are also available. A metallic Borasco Grey is inspired by the Borasco silver mine in California, with a fine and bright finish. By contrast, Woolstone Green is inspired by Woolstone waterfall in the UK. The deep green finish recognises the British outdoors with warm undertones energised by medium aluminium and coarse yellow mica accents.

Source: Supplied

New infotainment screen and driver assistance tech

Inside, a new 13.1-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system brings all of Defender’s technology highlights to the front-row occupants via a larger display, above the ergonomically repositioned dash-mounted gear shifter.

The latest centre console design allows clients to make the most of the space on offer. A sliding section hides small items out of sight in a closed cubby, while maintaining access to the deeper stowage area beneath.

Available as part of the Signature Suite upgrade, removable side pockets further enhance convenience, with cable routing to keep items charged without wires trailing around the cabin. Alternatively, clients can opt for the centre ‘jump’ seat for practical three-abreast seating across the front on most models2.

For those venturing off-road, Defender is now available with optional Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control for the first time. The technology is an evolution of All Terrain Progress Control and allows the driver to set a desired comfort level when negotiating rough terrain, so they can concentrate on steering the vehicle, improving composure off-road while reducing driver effort.

The system automatically adjusts the speed to maintain the desired level of comfort over undulating surfaces, for unruffled off-road driving.

A new Driver Attention Monitor3 features a driver-facing camera to provide added reassurance. By monitoring the driver’s gaze, the system provides audio-visual alerts to help ensure they are paying attention to the road ahead, and can be adjusted, enabled or disabled using the driver assistance menu.

Source: Supplied

Defender OCTA

Defender OCTA is the extreme performance hero of the unstoppable Defender family, with 467kW 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 power, innovative 6D Dynamics suspension, Body and Soul Seats and a dedicated OCTA Mode for performance off-road use.

The fastest and most capable Defender has a revised colour palette for even greater choice. In addition to existing Charente Grey and Petra Copper colours, clients can now choose Borasco Grey and all-new Sargasso Blue. Sargasso Blue has a coarse sparkle reminiscent of the Sargasso Sea.

In addition to the existing Matte Protective Film available on all Defender OCTA exteriors, clients can now also opt for a Patagonia White Matte Wrap (also available on 5.0-litre V8 models). Named after the snow-tipped mountains of Santa Cruz in Arizona in the US, it offers a distinctive crisp white exterior with a smooth, matte finish.

Defender OCTA’s purposeful exterior is accentuated by a new Textured Graphite finish, giving the most capable and durable Defender an even more rugged appearance. With a matte surface and high-intensity metallic flake, it gives a true sense of tough luxury. Key touchpoints on the exterior include front and rear bumpers, bonnet vent inserts, side fender vent surrounds and two-piece bonnet script with a Phosphor Bronze outer finish.

In addition, Chopped Carbon Fibre exterior and interior accents can now be specified on Defender OCTA as an option, along with further personalisation options including Matte Protective Film, four interior colourways and a choice of wheel and tyre combinations, including 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Optional accessories

Optional Defender accessory packs allow clients to personalise their vehicle and include the Explorer Pack, Adventure Pack and Urban Pack. New individual accessories include black variations of the Expedition Roof Rack, Cross Bars and Front Undershield, while the rear scuff plate is now also offered in a dark finish, in addition to the existing bright finish.

Getting in and out of Defender is easier than ever, thanks to deployable or fixed side-steps, while Defender OCTA’s adventure capabilities are further enhanced with a specially-integrated 4,500 kg-rated winch with a chopped carbon fibre cover.

Defender 130 is now available with an integrated air compressor option – perfect for topping up tyre pressures after driving with reduced pressures on soft sand. In addition, matte black bonnet decals have been updated with new Defender script across 90, 110 and 130 body designs.