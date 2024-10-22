ICT Technology
Toyota joins Nvidia's growing autonomous vehicle partnership network

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
8 Jan 2025
Toyota, the world's largest automaker by market cap and net income (VW leads in revenue), has partnered with Nvidia to deliver advanced autonomous driving capabilities to its next-generation vehicles. The collaboration, announced at CES 2025, will see Toyota implementing Nvidia's Drive AGX Orin platform and DriveOS operating system across its future vehicle lineup – which would see the marque walk away from its longstanding Harman automotive platform partnership.
Toyota joins Mercedes-Benz and Volvo as Nvidia automotive customers. Source: Nvidia
Aurora and Continental have also joined forces with Nvidia in a strategic partnership aimed at deploying driverless trucks by 2027.

The collaboration will integrate Nvidia's accelerated computing technology with Aurora Driver, an SAE level 4 autonomous driving system that Continental plans to manufacture at scale.

"The autonomous vehicle revolution has arrived, and automotive will be one of the largest AI and robotics industries," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

The company projects its automotive business to reach approximately $5bn by fiscal year 2026.

The partnerships represent a significant milestone in Nvidia's automotive strategy, which has already attracted an impressive roster of global mobility leaders.

The company's technology is currently being utilised by major manufacturers including BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Lucid, and Volvo Cars, among others.

Building blocks

Nvidia's autonomous vehicle development ecosystem is made up of three core computing systems: Drive AGX for in-vehicle computing, DGX for fleet data processing and AI model training, and Omniverse paired with Cosmos for simulation and validation testing.

The company has also introduced the Nvidia Omniverse Blueprint for AV simulation, addressing one of the industry's most significant challenges – acquiring adequate training and validation data.

This innovation has already been integrated into Foretellix's Foretify AV development toolchain, helping developers generate and test multiple scenarios simultaneously with physically accurate sensor simulation.

Nvidia has long been whittling away at its autonomous vehicle technology stack and is getting the pieces together to be a central player in the future of autonomous transportation.

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
