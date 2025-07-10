Subscribe & Follow
Volvo SA appoints new managing director
As MD, Locke will lead VCSA’s operations, driving strategic growth, refining the customer experience and advancing the company’s electrification ambitions in South Africa.
His appointment comes at a time of rapid change in the local automotive sector, where evolving mobility trends and digital innovation are reshaping how consumers and automakers engage.
Locke brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in commercial business, with a focus on financial services. Before joining Volvo, he worked in South Africa’s financial services sector with OUTvest, a leading investment service platform developed within OUTsurance.
“I am delighted to be joining Volvo Car South Africa at such a pivotal moment for the brand and the broader industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at VCSA to build on the company’s strong foundation and help shape the future of mobility,” says Locke.
Locke succeeds Tarcísio Triviño, who has led VCSA’s operations since October 2024. We thank Tarcísio for his leadership and commitment to VCSA over the past year.
“We are pleased to welcome Grant to Volvo Car South Africa. His blend of commercial acumen and leadership in digital transformation will strengthen the business as we continue to accelerate our growth locally,” commented Marishka Govender, CFO at VCSA.
