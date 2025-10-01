Volvo EX90 tested: Power, safety and a R2.65m question

Before testing the Volvo EX90, I remembered the experience of the vehicle’s national media launch. I thought about how Volvo reps stated in a presentation that the EX90 is the safest car the brand has ever made, and I thought about our very brief test drive of it.

Firstly, the fact that Volvo confidently said the EX90 is the safest car they have ever made speaks volumes. This is a car brand that is synonymous with safety, so to make that claim means that the EX90 is befitting of a flagship.

Secondly, a brief test drive with this glorious car left me with more questions than answers. Like, it’s fast, but how well does it do in traffic, considering its size and weight? And, why does it cost R2.65m?

Performance and range

Moving beyond first impressions, the EX90 fits perfectly into the perceptual mould that Volvo is creating, which is a luxury EV car brand that doesn’t rest on its laurels when it comes to safety. The EX90 arrived in South Africa well after its smaller sibling, the EX30, made a claim for itself locally with blistering speed at a decent price.

From the well-engineered EX30, the EX90 brings more or less the same in terms of performance, with two electric motors and a high-voltage 111kWh battery. The result is 380kW and 910Nm of torque and a 4.8-second dash from 0-100km/h.

A kerb weight of 2.7 tonnes does not hamper the enjoyment of the power on tap, and I found myself gliding through and past traffic in Cape Town’s urban areas. Volvo claims 614km of range on the WLTP cycle. When plugged into a 250kW DC fast charger, the battery can be recharged in 30 minutes (10-80%).

The EX90 did well to move me around during my seven days with it without having to worry about range anxiety. A standout is the absolute plush ride of the EX90. It certainly absorbs road imperfections quite well and handles its heft around bends and all sorts with assurance.

Cabin and comfort

Inside, the experience is just as impressive. As you can imagine from a flagship Volvo, the cabin experience is serene. The seats are well-padded, resulting in a cushy and comfy perch. Heated and ventilated seats with a massage function is the cherry on top here.

Electric motors mean no noise from the engine bay, and the sound emitted from the 22-inch 5-spoke aero wheels are minimal to the ear from inside the cabin. I believe the Harmon Kardon system in this car deserves a special mention. In my experience, this and possibly the same setup in a different Volvo I’ve tested is the best I’ve had.

With all these positive attributes from inside the EX90, there are some weird things about it from a functionality aspect. For example, having to use the screen to adjust the steering wheel. For the sake of minimalism, Volvo also made the key fob bizarrely small in a rectangular shape and without any buttons.

More than once, I found the automatic unlock and lock function from the key fob not to work as seamlessly as it should when approaching and departing the vehicle. This is where a button on the fob would come in handy. I find this unnecessary.

Exterior design

On the outside, the EX90 doesn’t shy away from attention. The exterior brought a lot of curiosity during my testing period with it in Cape Town, and it caught the eye of many. My test unit was in a Sand Dune light brown colour with a minimalist design, now familiar with electric Volvos.

Safety and technology

Safety, of course, is where the EX90 makes its boldest claim. I mentioned that Volvo said it is the safest car it has ever produced. This is in part due to its Lidar system that sits above the car’s windshield in the centre and is noticeable in the overall design of the car.

Lidar uses infrared to help detect objects in front of the road, which in turn assists the driver with visibility. Lidar is safe for human eyes, but it can destroy your smartphone’s camera if you point it at it directly.

Other safety features include adaptive cruise control with steering support (Pilot Assist), a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, Lane Keeping Aid, Park Pilot Assist, Run-off Road Mitigation, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with cross-traffic alert, Collision Avoidance and Mitigation, Intersection Autobrake, and Road Sign Information.

Verdict

The Volvo EX90 is a costly car, but it makes up for it with superb driving and a host of features that can make it worthwhile. It does have small and unnecessary gripes as well, but I feel that the positives more than outweigh the cons here.

Plus, and a big plus, Volvo provides new EX90 owners with two years of free public charging, a GridCars wallbox with installation, and 10gb of Vodacom data per month for three years.

It includes a three-year/60,000km maintenance plan, a five-year/100,000km warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance.