    NCC recalls Chrysler, Audi vehicles for airbag safety

    The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of certain Chrysler 300C and Audi A3 vehicles in South Africa due to defective Takata airbags.
    1 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    According to Stellantis South Africa, 1,213 Chrysler 300C units manufactured between 2006 and 2010 are affected. The recall stems from a faulty driver airbag inflator that could rupture during deployment, releasing metal fragments that may injure vehicle occupants.

    In a separate case, Audi South Africa, a division of Volkswagen of South Africa, reported a recall of two grey-import Audi A3 vehicles.

    The NCC said the recall relates to the Takata gas generator of the front driver airbag, which may degrade over time due to moisture ingress. This could cause the gas generator housing to burst on deployment, posing a risk of injury from dislodged metal fragments.

    The NCC has urged owners of affected vehicles to contact their nearest authorised dealership. Repairs will be conducted free of charge.

