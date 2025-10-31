South Africa
    Volvo EX30 Cross Country becomes first EV to conquer Sani Pass

    Volvo Car South Africa has achieved a milestone in local electric mobility, with the EX30 Cross Country becoming the first fully electric vehicle to successfully ascend Sani Pass, one of South Africa’s most challenging and recognisable mountain routes.
    31 Oct 2025
    31 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Historic climb powered by solar energy

    The ascent took place 56 years after the first Volvo made the same climb in 1969. This time, however, the EX30 Cross Country completed the route powered entirely by electricity.

    Adding to the achievement, a new solar-powered EV charger has been installed for Volvo at Premier Resort Sani Pass by Charge.

    Located at 1,566 metres, it is currently South Africa’s highest solar-powered charger and enables a fully solar-to-solar journey for the EX30 Cross Country.

    Testing electric capability on extreme terrain

    The Sani Pass route, stretching through the Drakensberg Mountains, is known for its steep gradients and rocky, uneven terrain.

    The EX30 Cross Country navigated the demanding conditions with precision, proving that electric vehicles can handle rugged environments once dominated by combustion engines.

    The vehicle’s 315kW dual-motor setup and compact proportions contributed to its performance and control throughout the climb.

    Volvo and Charge reflect on the milestone

    Grant Locke, managing director of Volvo Car South Africa, said the achievement represented a defining moment for electric mobility in the country.

    “It demonstrates that electric vehicles can tackle the most challenging terrain, and that clean, sustainable energy can power adventure in even the most remote and rugged locations,” Locke said.

    Joubert Roux, founder of Charge, added that the solar-powered charger would be upgraded in 2026 to include battery backup capabilities for overnight charging.

    “We’re proud to have partnered with Volvo and Premier Hotels & Resorts on this project, driving sustainability as South Africa transitions to new energy vehicles,” he said.

    Sustainable mobility meets adventure

    Volvo said the climb symbolised progress in the brand’s shift towards electric mobility while honouring its history of engineering endurance.

    The company continues to focus on sustainable solutions that make EV ownership practical for South African conditions.

    Volvo, Volvo Car South Africa, EVs, Volvo South Africa, Joubert Roux
    Let's do Biz