BYD announces major EV charging network for South Africa

Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD (Build Your Dreams) has announced plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) footprint in South Africa, including the installation of 200–300 public charging stations nationwide in 2026. This was announced at an exclusive media briefing in Johannesburg, where the company's executive vice president Stella Li highlighted South Africa as a key market for BYD’s regional growth.

The company also revealed plans to introduce ultra-fast 1MW charging infrastructure, which will support rapid charging for compatible models as they enter the market.

These developments are part of BYD’s broader strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem for new energy vehicles, encompassing EVs, battery technology, renewable energy generation, and storage solutions.

BYD South Africa marketing director Nomonde Kweyi said the company is focused on delivering practical solutions to support EV adoption in the country.

“We are building the integrated ecosystem that South Africa needs for its sustainable future, combining vehicles, batteries, and charging infrastructure,” Kweyi said.

The company has partnered with Absa to provide vehicle finance options tailored to new energy vehicles and is engaging with Eskom and government entities on grid readiness and sustainable energy integration to support the charging network.

BYD recently opened its flagship Sandton dealership, serving as both a retail hub and consumer education centre for its range of EVs, including the Dolphin Surf, Seal sedan, and Sealion SUV.

The expansion reflects BYD’s strategy to make electric mobility more accessible to South African drivers while supporting the country’s transition from traditional fuel to cleaner energy.