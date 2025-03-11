NAACAM and TASEZ partner to boost local skills and SMEs in the automotive sector

The National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM) and the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to advance skills development through training programmes, support the growth of local suppliers—particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—and create economic opportunities within the automotive value chain.

The TASEZ-NAACAM partnership will focus on several strategic areas. Source: Supplied.

Shared commitment

Speaking at the signing of the MOA, Dr Bheka Zulu, chief executive officer of TASEZ explained, “The agreement underpins the shared commitment of both organisations to developing local skills, supporting black-owned businesses, and driving innovation across the automotive industry. The partnership provides small businesses and emerging suppliers with direct access to new markets and large manufacturers, creating a sustainable ecosystem that benefits the broader South African economy. This three-year agreement formalises collaboration between TASEZ and NAACAM and is a significant step toward advancing South Africa’s automotive sector.”

The TASEZ-NAACAM partnership will focus on several strategic areas aimed at driving growth and increasing competitiveness, including:

Skills Development & Training: Offering programs for artisan development, retrenched worker reintegration, and aligning curricula with industry needs through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

Supplier and SMME Support: Empowering black-owned suppliers by providing access to Tier 1 manufacturers through the NAACAM LOOP platform and supporting business incubation and coaching.

Localisation and Innovation: Driving research to improve local raw material sources and exploring innovations across sectors like rail, maritime, and aviation.

Export Market Development: Assisting automotive component manufacturers in accessing international markets and boosting South Africa’s global trade footprint.

Township Economy Revitalisation: Supporting small businesses and fostering entrepreneurship in township communities through hands-on training and mentoring.

Events and Industry Engagement: Collaborating on automotive events and programs aimed at advancing technical knowledge in vehicle design and innovation.

NAACAM CEO Renai Moothilal said the agreement reflects a holistic approach to advancing the automotive sector by aligning industry needs with government-supported initiatives. It also highlights the importance of Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and international partners in supporting long-term skill-building efforts.

“The partnership represents a transformative opportunity for the South African automotive sector, creating a stronger, more inclusive industry while promoting economic resilience and global competitiveness.”

The MOA will remain in effect for three years, with the possibility of renewal and expansion based on mutual agreement.