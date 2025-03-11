NAACAM and TASEZ partner to boost local skills and SMEs in the automotive sector

Related
Yael Shafrir, Raeesah Shaik, Nasmé Puley, and Shirleen Ritchie 27 Feb 2025
Speaking at the signing of the MOA, Dr Bheka Zulu, chief executive officer of TASEZ explained, “The agreement underpins the shared commitment of both organisations to developing local skills, supporting black-owned businesses, and driving innovation across the automotive industry. The partnership provides small businesses and emerging suppliers with direct access to new markets and large manufacturers, creating a sustainable ecosystem that benefits the broader South African economy. This three-year agreement formalises collaboration between TASEZ and NAACAM and is a significant step toward advancing South Africa’s automotive sector.”
The TASEZ-NAACAM partnership will focus on several strategic areas aimed at driving growth and increasing competitiveness, including:
NAACAM CEO Renai Moothilal said the agreement reflects a holistic approach to advancing the automotive sector by aligning industry needs with government-supported initiatives. It also highlights the importance of Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and international partners in supporting long-term skill-building efforts.
“The partnership represents a transformative opportunity for the South African automotive sector, creating a stronger, more inclusive industry while promoting economic resilience and global competitiveness.”
The MOA will remain in effect for three years, with the possibility of renewal and expansion based on mutual agreement.