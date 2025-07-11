Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

LDV AutoKwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025StoneAir Products South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nissan reaffirms SA growth plans amid plant uncertainty

    Nissan Motor is still committed to growing in Africa, with plans to introduce new SUVs and new variants of existing models, its Africa president said on Thursday, 10 July, even as speculation swirls around the future of its South African plant.
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    New Nissan Navara Stealth is displayed during a news conference to announce the launch of the pickup truck in Magaliesberg, South Africa, 10 July 2025. Reuters/Nqobile Dludla
    New Nissan Navara Stealth is displayed during a news conference to announce the launch of the pickup truck in Magaliesberg, South Africa, 10 July 2025. Reuters/Nqobile Dludla

    New chief executive Ivan Espinosa unveiled sweeping cost cuts in May that included plans to shed 15% of the global workforce and close seven factories worldwide. Battered by declining sales in the United States and China, Nissan faces a mountain of debt repayment and is scrambling to upgrade its ageing vehicle line-up.

    In May, sources told Reuters that one of the closures being considered was the Rosslyn plant in South Africa, where Nissan assembles its Navara pickup trucks.

    Asked about the future of the 59-year-old plant, Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila said: "We're committed to grow in Africa and in South Africa, just to be more precise."

    "The plant is probably still under study, but there's no statement I can do today," Vila told reporters at the launch of Nissan's Navara Stealth pickup truck.

    The plan for South Africa includes introducing the Patrol SUV along with two new SUV models next year. This year, Nissan launched a commercial panel-van variant of its Magnite compact SUV to attract business clients, replacing its half-ton NP200 pickup.

    On Thursday, it launched a new variant of its popular Navara pickup truck, called the Stealth, valued from R695,200 ($39,200). The 4x4 is aimed at the mid-price range, where Nissan is seeing high demand.

    Nissan's Navara models compete with Toyota's Hilux, a top-selling pickup in South Africa, Ford's Ranger, and Isuzu's D-Max range.

    South Africa has a huge market for pickup trucks, with farmers needing off-road reliability, small business owners looking for capable load-luggers and urbanites who love big cars.

    Read more: Nissan, Nissan South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz