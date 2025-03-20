Automotive Dealers
    Automotive Dealers

    New Nissan CEO appointed

    Nissan has announced changes to its senior management.
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Effective April 1, the board of directors has approved titles and areas of responsibility for the representative executive officer and executive officers. Ivan Espinosa, currently the chief planning officer, has been appointed as the representative executive officer, president, and CEO, succeeding Makoto Uchida.

    Nissan also announced significant changes to its executive committee, which will report to Espinosa effective April 1:

    Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer and chairperson of the Management Committee for AMIEO, will have an expanded role that includes global marketing and customer experience.

    Eiichi Akashi, currently corporate vice president (CVP) of the Vehicle Planning and Vehicle Component Engineering Division, will become chief technology officer and executive officer, succeeding Kunio Nakaguro.

    Teiji Hirata, currently CVP of the Vehicle Production Engineering and Development Division, will take on the role of chief monozukuri officer and executive officer, responsible for Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, succeeding Hideyuki Sakamoto.

    Jeremie Papin, chief financial officer, is also appointed executive officer.

    Stephen Ma, chairperson of the Management Committee for China; Mitsuro Antoku, chief quality officer; and Toru Ihara, chief HR officer will continue in their current roles.

    Uchida and Sakamoto will retain their position of director until the annual general meeting of shareholders planned for June.

