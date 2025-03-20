Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Show more
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Bookings Clerk Stellenbosch
- Dealer Branding and Development Coordinator Johannesburg North
- New Vehicle Sales Manager - Volkswagen Experience East Rand
- New Vehicle Sales Manager Secunda
- Warranty Clerk - Stellantis Experience Richards Bay
- Vehicle Stock Controller East Rand
- New Vehicle Sales Executive Centurion
- Sales Representative Johannesburg
- Area Sales Manager East Rand
- Vehicle Sales Executive West Rand
New Nissan CEO appointed
Nissan has announced changes to its senior management.
Source: Unsplash
Effective April 1, the board of directors has approved titles and areas of responsibility for the representative executive officer and executive officers. Ivan Espinosa, currently the chief planning officer, has been appointed as the representative executive officer, president, and CEO, succeeding Makoto Uchida.
Nissan also announced significant changes to its executive committee, which will report to Espinosa effective April 1:
Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer and chairperson of the Management Committee for AMIEO, will have an expanded role that includes global marketing and customer experience.
Eiichi Akashi, currently corporate vice president (CVP) of the Vehicle Planning and Vehicle Component Engineering Division, will become chief technology officer and executive officer, succeeding Kunio Nakaguro.
Teiji Hirata, currently CVP of the Vehicle Production Engineering and Development Division, will take on the role of chief monozukuri officer and executive officer, responsible for Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, succeeding Hideyuki Sakamoto.
Jeremie Papin, chief financial officer, is also appointed executive officer.
Stephen Ma, chairperson of the Management Committee for China; Mitsuro Antoku, chief quality officer; and Toru Ihara, chief HR officer will continue in their current roles.
Uchida and Sakamoto will retain their position of director until the annual general meeting of shareholders planned for June.
Related
Who’s winning the automotive brand battle? New report reveals SA’s marketing and PR leaders 7 Mar 2025 Droppa expands fleet with Bopa Moruo-funded Nissan NP200s for owner drivers 10 Feb 2025 Market responds well to Nissan and Honda merger talks 18 Dec 2024 Revised Nissan Magnite introduced to SA market 19 Nov 2024 Nissan to axe 9,000 jobs, cut production on weak China, US sales 7 Nov 2024 Nissan CEO says the future of automotive can’t be built alone 5 Sep 2024