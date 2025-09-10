South Africa
Automotive Fuel & Energy
    Nissan explores hybrid rollout in SA to smooth the shift to EVs

    Japan's Nissan Motor Co is considering a rollout of hybrid cars that use its e-Power technology in South Africa as a way to help drivers move from petrol engines towards electric vehicles, a company executive said on Tuesday, 9 September.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    10 Sep 2025
    File photo: A man wipes the logo of Nissan Motor on the Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview at the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on 14 July 2020. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Photo
    Low incomes and high import duties have long hampered manufacturers' efforts to sell more cars in Africa, with patchy power access and a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure posing additional hurdles for EV adoption on the continent.

    Nissan has already launched hybrids in Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia that run on the e-Power system, which the company thinks could also be popular among South African drivers.

    "This is currently under study," Ramy Mohareb, communications head for Nissan Africa, told reporters, adding that the company was evaluating factors such as customer demand and market readiness.

    "Why we're saying it fits Africa, is because you don't need the extensive infrastructure, and battery cost is not as high as the current EVs. There is no range anxiety. So we think that this is the right technology to transition to full EVs in Africa."

    Nissan's e-Power system is an electrified powertrain that combines a compact gasoline engine and an electric motor. It uses electricity generated by the engine to drive the vehicle solely with the electric battery.

    Mohareb was speaking at the launch of Nissan's newer models of its X-Trail SUV and Magnite Kuro compact SUV.

    Maciej Klenkiewicz, managing director for Nissan Africa, emphasised the company's commitment to South Africa amid a major global restructuring.

    "Africa is in quite good shape ... We are not shrinking, we're going to increase that portfolio," he said.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla;Editing by Helen Popper
