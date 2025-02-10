Droppa expands fleet with Bopa Moruo-funded Nissan NP200s for owner drivers

Droppa secures four new Nissan NP200s for its owner driver programme, marking the second round of asset funding from Bopa Moruo, reinforcing its commitment to empowering historically disadvantaged drivers and small business growth.

Droppa, South Africa’s leading tech-driven logistics platform, has expanded its fleet with four new Nissan NP200s, acquired through funding from Bopa Moruo. This milestone marks the second successful round of asset financing facilitated by Bopa Moruo, further strengthening Droppa’s owner driver agency model.

The initiative aligns with Droppa’s vision of empowering independent drivers by providing access to quality vehicles, enabling them to increase their earning potential while delivering exceptional service. By continuously securing asset financing solutions, Droppa is not only growing its network but also driving economic opportunities within the logistics sector.

“Our partnership with Bopa Moruo is a testament to the value of supporting small logistics entrepreneurs. With each round of funding, we bring more owner drivers into the ecosystem, equipping them with the tools to succeed,” says Khathu Mufamadi, Droppa’s chief executive officer (CEO)

As Droppa scales, strategic partnerships like these are crucial in driving its mission to disrupt and aggregate the logistics sector, enhancing last-mile delivery efficiency and transforming the industry.



