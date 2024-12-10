Subscribe & Follow
ConCourt judgment: Balancing on the fine line between freedom of expression and right to privacy
Ahmore Burger-Smidt and Dale Adams
Droppa wins Telkom FutureMakers Award for Most Jobs Created in 2024
Droppa has been honored with the Telkom FutureMakers Award for its outstanding contribution to job creation in 2024, empowering historically disadvantaged communities.
Droppa’s commitment to fostering sustainable employment opportunities and driving economic growth has earned it the Telkom FutureMakers Award for Most Jobs Created in 2024. By disrupting the logistics industry and creating meaningful jobs, Droppa continues to uplift historically disadvantaged communities while making a lasting impact on South Africa's economy.
Droppa is South Africa's leading logistics provider, offering reliable, cost-effective delivery solutions for both big and small items, catering to businesses and individuals with ease and efficiency.