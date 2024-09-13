One dose of HPV vaccine, one less worry for cervical cancer

#OneLessWorry #CANSAScreening #CervicalCancer #HPVAwarenessDay #AskAboutHPV

HPV is a group of over 200 viruses, some of which are transmitted sexually through skin-to-skin contact as well as through intimate touching including contact with fingers, mouths, and other body parts. Most HPV infections present with no symptoms or health problems, but certain strains can increase the risk of cancer in the mouth, throat, cervix, vagina, vulva, anus, and penis. HPV related cancers among men include, oropharyngeal cancer (throat cancer), penile cancer and anal cancer.

Cansa’s national manager for Health Promotion, Lorraine Govender, emphasises that “CANSA is committed to working with partners like the IPVS to educate the public about HPV and its link to cancers such as cervical cancer. Cervical cancer poses a significant burden among women, with an estimated 13,800 new cases annually." Over 95% of cervical cancer cases are because of HPV, globally.

Preventing HPV and reducing the risk of HPV-related cancers is possible through education, vaccination, and regular cervical screening. HPV vaccination can prevent 90% of cervical and anal cancers and most other cancers caused by HPV.* “Having worked in the cervical cancer awareness, prevention and treatment space, as an academic and researcher in the last three years, it is clear that we can do more to prevent these HPV-related cancers. As a father of two daughters (11 years and 18 years), I have a critical role to play in protecting them from these condition by encouraging them to vaccinate against and screen for HPV an at the appropriate time,” says Dr Siyabonga Dlamini, Public Health Medicine and CIDERU, College of Health Science, UKZN.

The South African Government has implemented several interventions to prevent cervical cancer including the launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in 2014. This initiative aims to reduce cervical cancer incidence by targeting all Grade 5 girls, aged 9 years and older, in public, private, special, and independent schools. Research confirms that vaccinating children in late childhood or early adolescence is highly effective, as it helps build strong immunity before sexual activity begins.

Since the campaign's launch, more than 7.1 million doses have been administered, protecting over 4 million girl learners. It is estimated that approximately 85% of girls aged 9–15 in public schools and around 75% of all girls in this age group in South Africa have been vaccinated, significantly reducing their risk of developing cervical cancer. **

The current vaccination drive runs from 3 February to 31 March, and parents, caregivers, and legal guardians are encouraged to sign the consent form to ensure their daughters receive this life-saving single-dose vaccine.

Despite the proven benefits of HPV vaccination, barriers to access still exist. Misconceptions about vaccine safety, lack of awareness, and cultural beliefs often hinder uptake. Healthcare professionals play a critical role in recommending the HPV vaccine, and clear, confident communication is essential for building trust. Cansa urges parents to have open conversations with healthcare providers about the importance of HPV vaccination.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and virtually all countries in the world now recommend HPV vaccination. With hundreds of millions of doses distributed, no significant side effects have been identified other than the temporary reaction at the injection site. ***

Govender adds, “All young women - especially those aged 9-26 years who are not yet sexually active - should get vaccinated against HPV. Our hope is that parents and guardians will consent to this vaccination, as it is key to protecting our youth from potentially life-threatening diseases. We encourage teens who are planning their futures to ensure HPV vaccination is part of their health plan.” Cansa encourages government to include boys in their HPV vaccination programme.

Regular Pap smear screening tests are also a crucial preventive measure. Early detection is key in fighting cervical cancer, as it is treatable if diagnosed in its early stages. Cansa offers Pap smears at most Cansa Care Centres across South Africa for R400, which includes a clinical breast screening and laboratory fees. Should any abnormalities be detected, Cansa can assist with referrals within the public healthcare system or to a medical practitioner.

By raising awareness, increasing vaccine uptake and promoting regular screenings, Cansa continues to work towards reducing the burden of cervical cancer in South Africa and urges all parents and guardians to act and vaccinate their daughters to protect their future health.

https://www.askabouthpv.org/hpv-facts/information-for-everyone

https://www.health.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/SA-makes-progress-with-HPV-vaccination-to-prevent-Cervical-Cancer.pdf

https://www.askabouthpv.org/hpv-facts/hpv-facts-for-parents



