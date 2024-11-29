Cansa launches WhatsApp channel

“There’s nothing old-fashioned about Cansa when it comes to communication,” says Lucy Balona, Cansa’s spokesperson. “With most South Africans using WhatsApp daily, this channel is an easy and familiar way for people to access vital cancer-related information, updates, and support.”

Launched internally in March to employees and volunteers, the WhatsApp Channel is now open to the public and steadily gaining traction. It’s designed as a trusted space for anyone affected by cancer to stay informed, feel supported, and get involved.

“We’ve created a space where everyone – from the general public, survivors and their loved ones to medical professionals and advocates – can easily access updates and information”, adds Balona. “The channel helps us raise awareness of our services, upcoming events, and health campaigns while also celebrating stories of hope.”

She continues, "In an effort to combat the current flood of misinformation, the Cansa WhatsApp Channel shares only credible, researched content – and when channel messages are forwarded, they will clearly carry the Cansa name, so recipients can trust that the information comes directly from us."

The channel features:

Expert insights with video and voice notes



Real-time updates on Cansa events and services



Patient support messages and donor thank-yous



Volunteer coordination and calls to action



Short reports and information bursts on key topics

Why join?

Cansa provides a wide range of services – from health awareness and lowering of cancer risk information to early detection through cancer screening and stoma support to home-based care, medical equipment hire and psycho-social support. The organisation also runs seven Cansa Care Homes and Cansa-TLC accommodation for families during treatment, along with a free Tele Counselling service in nine languages and a national toll-free Help Desk.

“With this WhatsApp Channel, we’re bringing our support, knowledge and care right into your hands – literally. We aim for all to stay informed, or supported,” says Balona.

How to Follow Cansa’s WhatsApp Channel:

1. Tap on this link on your phone:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAWtQv2P59ipVaysk2Q

or

2. Scan this QR code with your phone camera:

3. This will open the Cansa Channel in WhatsApp on your phone.

4. Tap Follow to start receiving updates.

5. Notifications are muted by default. To get notified about new updates, you can turn on notifications for our channel by tapping on the bell at the top right

6. Please do share the Cansa channel with your friends by tapping on the chain link icon

