City Lodge Hotels raises nearly R30k for Cansa

City Lodge Hotels continues to back the communities it serves, reaffirming its long-standing support of the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) with a R30,861.99 ceremonial cheque handover at a celebratory breakfast hosted at Road Lodge Sandton. The group has proudly supported Cuppa for Cansa since 2004, contributing more than R2.36m to date.

Lucy Balona and Gary Petzer with the Jacobs bean-to-coffee machine at Road Lodge Sandton

During the past year, funds were raised through the sale of hot beverages at the group’s 23 Road Lodges nationwide as part of the national Cuppa for Cansa campaign. The initiative is set to make an even bigger impact in the year ahead with the rollout of sleek new Jacobs bean-to-cup machines at all Road Lodges. These stylish, self-service machines will soon include payment functionality, allowing guests to enjoy gourmet coffee 24/7, while 50% of every sale goes to this worthy cause.

In a further boost, Gary Petzer, national sales manager at Brew Coffee (part of the Slo-Jo group) has pledged R1,000 per month – R12,000 annually – towards the donation, strengthening the partnership’s fundraising power.

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to Cansa’s life-changing work,” says Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotels. “From early detection to patient care and education, Cansa plays a vital role in South Africa’s health landscape, and we are honoured to be part of that journey. Sadly, we all know someone who has had cancer, making this partnership even more personal. We also acknowledge Brew Coffee’s contribution to this campaign.”

Cansa and City Lodge Hotels at Road Lodge Sandton cheque handover

The cheque handover was a happy moment of reconnection and shared purpose between organisations with aligned values. Attendees included Cansa’s Makoma Raolane (sustainability manager), Lucy Balona (spokesperson), Heather McMullen (head: HR), and Angelique de Witt (sustainability support officer), plus City Lodge Hotels’ Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo (chief operating officer), Zuki Jantjies (divisional director: sales and marketing), Andrea Anderson (general manager: operations), Sue de Jager-Cranston (general manager: Road Lodge Rivonia), Marvin Theron (general manager: Road Lodge Randburg), and Lingene Mkhonta (marketing generalist).

A highlight of the Cansa programme shared at the event was its network of seven care homes across the country, offering a comforting, supportive environment for patients travelling far for oncology treatment. These homes have become a lifeline for thousands of families navigating the cancer journey, and donations raised through Cuppa for Cansa with City Lodge Hotels help keep these vital services running. At Road Lodge, you check into easy, while your cuppa supports cancer care.



