Fearless hair to show you care: Cansa Shavathon 2025 launches 1 March

‘Fearless hair to show you care’ is the theme for this year’s event, reminding us of the courage cancer survivors demonstrate on their journey. For more than two decades, Shavathon has provided a platform for communities to unite in support of cancer survivors. Losing hair is a common side effect of cancer treatment, and shaving or spraying hair in bright colours has become a powerful symbol of support and awareness.

Cansa Shavathon offers individuals, workplaces, and community groups an opportunity to make a difference. Anita Snyders, national sustainability manager at Cansa, says: "Shavathon provides a great opportunity for organisations to run fun events that encourage team building and volunteerism while also getting the serious key cancer-related messages across."

A personal story of support

Mandy Nel, a Shavathon supporter, shares her deeply personal connection to the cause: "Cancer has affected my life in so many ways. Though I have not had cancer myself, I have lost family members to the disease and have witnessed the resilience of survivors. Supporting the Cansa Shavathon reminds me that those who are still going through this cancer experience and those we have lost are never forgotten. It is a way to show care and remind people that they are not alone in this cause."

How to participate in Cansa Shavathon 2025

Join Cansa’s Shavathon at selected malls on Saturday, 1 March 2025 (some events may take place on Sunday, 2 March – check the event directory on the Cansa Shavathon website for details). Shave or spray your hair in solidarity with cancer survivors. Hair donations will also be accepted to make wigs for cancer survivors.

Donation fees: R50 per adult and R25 per child under 12 years old. Limited edition Cansa headwear will be sold for R60 per item (while stocks last) and certificates of appreciation will be given to those who make hair donations of 25 cm or longer (shorter lengths will also be accepted as these are used as fillers in wigs).

“Although Cansa will be hosting events at fewer malls, you can join a community Shavathon event or host your own if you were not able to attend a mall Shavathon,” Snyders adds.

Funds raised during the Cansa Shavathon will go towards providing essential care and support services for cancer patients, caregivers, and loved ones. Cansa offers a wide range of services, including counselling, home-based care, wigs, breast prostheses, medical equipment hire, and advocacy for improved cancer care in South Africa. In addition, funds go towards pop up clinics to perform cancer screening, lifestyle risk assessments and educational cancer awareness.

Community groups that may wish to host a Shavathon event include schools (playschools, preschools, primary schools, high schools), tertiary institutions (colleges, universities, etc.), organisations (churches, clubs, etc.) and individuals (friends, family, etc.).

For events with more than 50 people, the public can contact their local Cansa Care Centre and speak to the Cansa sustainability staff partner. The staff partner and volunteers will attend the event and supply shavers, capes, bibs, stencils, sprays and a poster to advertise it. After the event, leftover sprays and other Shavathon stock will be returned to the Cansa Care Centre by the Cansa staff.

For events with less than 50 people, the public can host their Shavathon event on their own.

The Cansa sustainability staff partner at their local Cansa Care Centre will prepare a Shavathon kit with the products needed for their event. Afterwards, all they do is return the leftover sprays and funds raised to the Cansa Care Centre. Another option is to register the event and buy Shavathon stock through the Cansa eShop. After the event, funds raised must be transferred to Cansa as per the banking details on Cansa eShop invoice and any leftover Shavathon products can be kept by the event organiser.

Traditionally workplaces are encouraged to host a Shavathon event from Monday 3 March 2025 until 31 March 2025 however, workplaces may now host an event at any time during the year.

Workplaces can either register their event and buy Shavathon stock through the Cansa eShop and keep the Shavathon products left over after the event. The funds raised must be transferred to Cansa as per the banking details on Cansa eShop invoice. Alternatively, workplaces can contact their local Cansa Care Centre and speak to the Cansa sustainability staff partner. The staff partner will supply shavers, capes, bibs, stencils, sprays and a poster to advertise their event. After the event, the funds raised, leftover sprays, and other Shavathon stock must be returned to the Cansa Care Centre.

Become a fundraising champion

Cansa is calling on fundraising champions to raise funds online and win prizes. Set up an online fundraising project via GivenGain and rally your network to donate. Every contribution helps Cansa provide education, screening initiatives, care, and support services for those affected by cancer.

Colouring hair or paying a Bail Out Fee are alternatives for those who choose not to shave or are unable to do so on the day. Shavathon also welcomes volunteers who enjoy taking an active role in making a difference, as their support is invaluable.

For more information on all Cansa Shavathon-related activities, visit https://shavathon.org.za/.




