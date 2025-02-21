Building resilient economies begins with healthy women

“The uterus is not just central to a women’s menstrual cycle,” says Lorraine Govender, Cansa national manager: health programmes, “it plays a crucial role in women’s overall health. The challenge is that many women are unaware of common uterine conditions or dismiss symptoms as ‘normal’ or something to endure quietly.”

This Women’s Month, Cansa calls on women to prioritise annual check-ups, ask questions and seek clarity on any reproductive health concerns. Govender stresses that Cansa wants women to know that heavy bleeding, severe pain and persistent pelvic pressure are not just 'part of being a woman'. These are warning signs that need attention. Understanding conditions like fibroids, endometriosis and hormonal disorders is key to protecting a woman’s health and knowing when to act.

When Johannesburg-based *Lerato Mothapo experienced these symptoms, as well as severe back pain and fatigue in 2023, she didn’t realise they were symptoms of uterine cancer. “If I had known then what I know now,” she says, “I would have advocated more strongly for myself during those gynae visits that year.” *Not her real name.

Finally getting to diagnosis was slow and frustrating. A tissue biopsy revealed pre-cancerous abnormal cells and Mothapo was referred to a gynaecologist oncologist who immediately identified cancer and a tumour growing in her uterus. After a full battery of tests, Mothapo underwent a total abdominal hysterectomy in April this year. The final pathology confirmed stage 2 cancer.

Cancer of the uterus (also known as endometrial or uterine cancer) is the sixth most common cancer affecting women in South Africa (when non-melanoma skin cancers are included in top cancers), (1) yet awareness remains low. Mortality rates from uterine cancer have risen sharply over the past 20 years (2). As with any type of cancer, the earlier it's caught, the better the outcome. That’s why Cansa encourages women, especially from age 30 onwards, to be proactive about their reproductive health.

Cansa shares that there are factors that may increase the risk of uterine cancer: genetics, inability to fall pregnant, infrequent menstrual cycle or starting menstruation before the age of 12, oestrogen replacement therapy without the use of progesterone, diabetes, tobacco use, lack of exercise, obesity and alcohol use.

Govender adds that warning signs should not be ignored such as abnormal vaginal bleeding (especially after menopause), unusual discharge and pelvic or abdomen pain or pressure, especially during intercourse or when passing urine.

“If any of these symptoms appear and especially if they worsen, it’s important to see a healthcare professional as soon as possible,” adds Govender.

“Despite the trauma and pain of diagnosis,” states Mothapo, “I’ve discovered that uterine cancer, when caught early, is very treatable. She stresses that every woman knows her body and her period cycle. “If anything seems out of the ordinary, make sure you are well supported through the medical system. Don’t let anyone dismiss your concerns.

She adds that partners, family members, community leaders and local healthcare providers also have a role to play. “Support, listen to and encourage the women in your life to seek help early,” she concludes.

Cansa’s toll-free help desk (0800 22 66 22) is a go-to line for cancer support, inquiries, counselling and referrals. It provides information, support and referrals regarding cancer care, tele counselling services, Cansa Care Centres nationally, medical equipment hire, wigs, support groups, resources, as well as Cansa Care Homes where patients receiving treatment far from home can stay during treatment. Cansa can also help guide patients and survivors through the public health care system.



