Cansa provides hope and care for children and teens with cancer

Each September, the world unites to shine a light on the challenges of childhood cancer, highlighting the urgent need for early detection, accurate diagnosis, and access to treatment. In South Africa, around 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, many treated in under-resourced public hospitals.

Through its Tough Living with Cancer (TLC) programme, Cansa provides medical devices, comfort aids and nutritional support to children and teens nationwide, reaching paediatric oncology units from Tshwane to Cape Town, Kimberley to Gqeberha, and Johannesburg to Polokwane.

In the past year alone, Cansa TLC delivered 63 ports to spare children repeated needle pricks; over 1,800 protective dressings to guard against infection; 15 wheelchairs and strollers, giving mobility to children weakened by treatment, and 223 nutritional support packs, helping children stay strong through chemotherapy and radiation.

“These are not luxuries – they are essentials that mean a child can endure their treatment with less trauma and more dignity,” adds Meiring. “Without this kind of support, families face an even tougher experience with childhood cancer.”

Behind much of this impact are supporters like the Vlok family, who despite now living in the United States, remain deeply rooted in South Africa. For 13 years, they have run their September fundraiser ‘Help Towards Hope’, raising over R4,5m since 2013 – including more than R550,000 in 2024 alone.

“The Vlok family embodies the spirit of giving back,” according to Lisa Strydom, national manager: Care and Support. “Their commitment ensures children get ports, prosthetic eyes, mobility aids and nutrition packs – things that directly change lives. They show us what global solidarity looks like in action.” Find out more and donate here.

A port (or port-a-cath) is a small device implanted under the skin and connected to a vein. It allows doctors to safely administer chemotherapy, fluids, or medicines, and to draw blood repeatedly – all with less pain and stress for young patients. In South Africa, the cost of a port is about R4,500, while a paediatric nutrition package costs R350.

“As a mother of a child who received a port through Cansa’s support, I can say it’s life-changing,” shares one parent supported by Cansa TLC. “My child no longer cries at every needle prick. That kind of relief cannot be measured in rands and cents.”

“Supporting children with cancer is something we can all do,” concludes Meiring. “It’s not just about money – people can donate comfort aids, nutrition packs, or even volunteer their time. Every contribution brings hope to families facing childhood cancer.”

Cansa TLC further supports the child who has a parent or sibling that has been diagnosed with cancer who sometimes has become a caregiver. Parents and guardians needing support are encouraged to contact their local Cansa Care Centre and can also join the Cansa TLC Childhood Cancer Support Group on Facebook, where they can connect with others in a similar position. Our Cansa Tele Counselling service, available in most languages and free of charge, is also available to parents and guardians, children with cancer, or children whose loved ones have cancer.



