    Socially conscious wellness: How South African beauty brands empower cancer survivors

    South African beauty brands are partnering with cancer organisations to provide survivors with treatments on their recovery journey and to raise awareness. Skincare clinic Skin Recode paired up with Pink Drive to launch the Resilience Radiance package. Alvi Armani South Africa teamed up with Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) to provide survivors with medically guided hair restoration treatments and medications. K-beauty retailer Secret Skin asked its consumers to spare R5 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
    27 Oct 2025
    Image credit: on Pexels
    Image credit: Ivan Samkov on Pexels

    K-beauty and breast cancer awarness

    Secret Skin is supporting PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    During October, Secret Skin is running a campaign that invites customers to donate R5 at checkout. For each donation made, Secret Skin matches the amount.

    Secret Skin’s said the disparities in healthcare access across South Africa drove its involvement with PinkDrive.

    By integrating donation into the checkout process, the campaign wants to lower the barrier to entry for everyday activism.

    Recovery skincare

    Corporate collaboration remains a cornerstone of PinkDrive's mission to make preventative healthcare more accessible to women, especially in underserved communities.

    Therefore, in addition to its treatment package, Skin Recode will also donate 10% of all proceeds from the sale of its packages to Pink Drive.

    “This cause is incredibly close to our hearts,” says Skin Recode's Dr Danielle Gounder.

    Gounder, who frequently speaks about the mental health impact of post-treatment scarring, believes that the recovery journey is both physical and psychological.

    “Scars can serve as reminders of pain or survival,” she explains.

    “Our role is to help women feel empowered by their reflection again — to shift from self-consciousness to self-confidence. When that happens, healing truly begins.”

    Hair restoration

    Similarly, Alvi Armani and Cansa want to remind survivors that recovery doesn’t end with treatment – it begins the moment they start feeling like themselves again.

    Their initiative offers complimentary consultations and assessments for cancer survivors.

    “Hair loss is one of the most emotional effects of cancer therapy,” says Dr Kashmal Kalan, medical director at Alvi Armani South Africa.

    “It’s not just about appearance; it’s about identity. Helping patients restore their hair often helps them reconnect with who they were before the illness.”

    Alvi Armani works closely with each patient’s oncologist and generally waits six to 12 months after chemotherapy or radiation before beginning restoration work.

    Let's do Biz